deseret.com

Tom Brady is back. Where has he been?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was back at practice Monday after an extended absence from training camp, which was reportedly tied to Brady’s quest for work-life balance. Although he’s back now, NFL reporters and fans are still debating how — and where — Brady spent his time away....
TAMPA, FL
deseret.com

This now-retired NFL player says football was never ‘Plan A’

Shaquem Griffin, widely understood to be the first one-handed player in NFL history, is hanging up his cleats. He announced his retirement Wednesday in a personal essay for The Players’ Tribune. In the piece, Griffin, whose twin brother, Shaquill, remains in the league, explains that retiring will give him...
NFL
deseret.com

Why Tyler Huntley is going viral

Tyler Huntley is having himself a strong preseason for the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s having fun with it as well. The Ravens’ backup quarterback went viral for a moment during the team’s 24-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, when he tried to get the Cardinals to jump offside on a fourth-down play.
BALTIMORE, MD
deseret.com

Did Tyler Allgeier draft himself in fantasy football?

Tyler Allgeier will be playing both real and fantasy football this season and his performance on the field will affect him in each. The former BYU and current Atlantic Falcons running back drafted himself in the “Sleeper Bowl” fantasy league, which brings together football experts and actual NFL players. This year’s group of 14 includes Allgeier and Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.
NFL
deseret.com

Who will champion the cause of college football’s less fortunate (and less populated)?

In the wake of mega TV deals and expansion, college football, as a whole, needs a fighter to keep the less populated parts of America in the game. Football is as healthy as it has ever been, but a collegiate cancer in the form of exclusivity, monopoly and self-preservation, is threatening to break up what has been a pretty good, albeit very imperfect, union.
COLLEGE SPORTS
deseret.com

What stands out most about this BYU football team?

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. BYU officially brought fall camp to an end this week and now pulls all the levers on game preparation for the Sept. 3 opener in Tampa with South Florida.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Why Utah State’s Kyle Van Leeuwen could turn into something special

Entering the 2021 college football season, few people knew the name Derek Wright. More had heard of Deven Thompkins, but no one would have guessed he was about to have the best single season by a receiver in Utah State history. A year later, both Wright and Thompkins are battling...
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall’s game

Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida. The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium. The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Have the Cougars found their starting strong safety?

Five years ago, Malik Moore joined the BYU football program as a shy, soft-spoken and somewhat skinny defensive back who was raised in Mississippi but prepped at Point Loma High in the San Diego area. Now, he is not only the gregarious, lively leader of the Cougars’ 10 or so...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Did the greatest comeback knockout in UFC history just happen in Utah?

The UFC welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman last weekend was a huge event for the state of Utah, and as it turned out, it may go down in history as a historic one for UFC. Edwards knocked Usman out at the end of the fifth and final...
UFC

