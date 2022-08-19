Read full article on original website
After a 100-play scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall says, ‘We are almost game-ready’
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake had two pieces of good news for reporters after the Cougars wrapped up his seventh fall camp with a 100-play scrimmage — that didn’t include live tackling — at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Tuesday. First, his team played a lot of real,...
Tom Brady is back. Where has he been?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was back at practice Monday after an extended absence from training camp, which was reportedly tied to Brady’s quest for work-life balance. Although he’s back now, NFL reporters and fans are still debating how — and where — Brady spent his time away....
This former Utah quarterback has been named the starter at his new school
The well-traveled Charlie Brewer is going to start for the third FBS program in his career. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday that Brewer, who played four seasons at Baylor and three games at Utah before hitting the transfer portal last year, will be the starting quarterback for the Flames in 2022.
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
This now-retired NFL player says football was never ‘Plan A’
Shaquem Griffin, widely understood to be the first one-handed player in NFL history, is hanging up his cleats. He announced his retirement Wednesday in a personal essay for The Players’ Tribune. In the piece, Griffin, whose twin brother, Shaquill, remains in the league, explains that retiring will give him...
Why Tyler Huntley is going viral
Tyler Huntley is having himself a strong preseason for the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s having fun with it as well. The Ravens’ backup quarterback went viral for a moment during the team’s 24-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, when he tried to get the Cardinals to jump offside on a fourth-down play.
Did Tyler Allgeier draft himself in fantasy football?
Tyler Allgeier will be playing both real and fantasy football this season and his performance on the field will affect him in each. The former BYU and current Atlantic Falcons running back drafted himself in the “Sleeper Bowl” fantasy league, which brings together football experts and actual NFL players. This year’s group of 14 includes Allgeier and Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.
Who will champion the cause of college football’s less fortunate (and less populated)?
In the wake of mega TV deals and expansion, college football, as a whole, needs a fighter to keep the less populated parts of America in the game. Football is as healthy as it has ever been, but a collegiate cancer in the form of exclusivity, monopoly and self-preservation, is threatening to break up what has been a pretty good, albeit very imperfect, union.
What stands out most about this BYU football team?
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. BYU officially brought fall camp to an end this week and now pulls all the levers on game preparation for the Sept. 3 opener in Tampa with South Florida.
Why Utah State’s Kyle Van Leeuwen could turn into something special
Entering the 2021 college football season, few people knew the name Derek Wright. More had heard of Deven Thompkins, but no one would have guessed he was about to have the best single season by a receiver in Utah State history. A year later, both Wright and Thompkins are battling...
ESPN’s final SP+ preseason rankings are out. What do they say about BYU, Utah and Utah State?
From preseason polls to All-America teams to watch lists, there’s an endless supply of content to indulge in leading up to the start of the college football season. Add advanced metrics into that mix, too. On Sunday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his final SP+ preseason rankings for the 2022...
Taking stock of Aggies’ offense, defense and special teams heading into Saturday’s opener
Utah State enters the 2022-23 college football season in something of rebuild. The Aggies return only 50% of their production from last season, having lost key contributors on offense, defense and special teams, including 11 starters. In fact, the Aggies rank 117th out of the 131 FBS teams in returning...
Where have the teams with preseason No. 25 rankings, like BYU this year, finished in the 15 most recent seasons?
BYU is ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2009, landing at No. 25, but recent history shows Cougar fans shouldn’t get too excited about how their team will finish after the 2022 season concludes. That’s because the last three...
Zach Wilson is favored to lead the NFL in one key stat, but it’s not a good one
The timetable for Zach Wilson’s return after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery last week isn’t clear, though there’s optimism he could return early in the NFL’s regular season. How the second-year quarterback and No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft will fare in his sophomore season...
How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall’s game
Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida. The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium. The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making...
Have the Cougars found their starting strong safety?
Five years ago, Malik Moore joined the BYU football program as a shy, soft-spoken and somewhat skinny defensive back who was raised in Mississippi but prepped at Point Loma High in the San Diego area. Now, he is not only the gregarious, lively leader of the Cougars’ 10 or so...
Did the greatest comeback knockout in UFC history just happen in Utah?
The UFC welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman last weekend was a huge event for the state of Utah, and as it turned out, it may go down in history as a historic one for UFC. Edwards knocked Usman out at the end of the fifth and final...
UFC・
UFC boss Dana White presents Bill Belichick with title belt
Who needs another Super Bowl ring when you can have your own UFC championship belt?. The New England Patriots are in Las Vegas for joint practices with the Raiders. Bill Belichick took his team, and the time, while in Sin City to visit UFC headquarters. And he received quite the...
UFC・
Jonathan Kuminga's work ethic the subject of recent debate
95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” discuss recent comments by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who publicly questioned the work ethic of second-year Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
After a questionable call, this Little Leaguer became a conspiracy theorist
A Little League team from Davenport, Iowa, was one out away from victory Saturday when a questionable call extended the game. The coach then called his players to the mound for a meeting, which is when a hot mic captured one of the kids spreading a conspiracy theory. “It’s just...
