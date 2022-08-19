Read full article on original website
A big congratulations go out to The Voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Thompson, who has been selected for the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Thompson has been KSAB Kansas Sportscaster of the year six times during his career, which began way back in 1976 when he started as a broadcaster for various high schools, colleges and universities in Kansas, spending time at stations in Great Bend and Abilene. Thompson also served as the play-by-play voice at Fort Hays State from 1985-1989 before moving out to Colorado (the state) and Colorado State (the university), where he served until his departure in 2002 to come to Kansas State.
Welcome back to school, Wildcats! It’s the first day of fall classes at our beloved Kansas State University, so for those of you done and gone, be sure and send back some positive thoughts to the students headed to class on this very fine August day. And to those of you attending class, have a great start to your semester!
