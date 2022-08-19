Why local honey is the sweetest option

British honey is widely available and is better for the planet, says one reader.

Your article says honey is in short supply because of the war in Ukraine, and suggests coconut nectar, agave and maple or date syrup as substitutes for use on toast. Most of these are produced in the southern hemisphere and clock up massive numbers of air miles to get to the UK.

In the UK, we have thousands of beekeepers producing honey from bees foraging in our countryside and gardens. Most are small-scale and the bees’ welfare is a high consideration.

Apart from being better for the planet, locally produced honey is widely considered to be a healthy option. British honey is widely available at farmers’ markets and local shops. Far better to recommend buying local.