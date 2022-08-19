ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Why local honey is the sweetest option

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455C78_0hNfMMf800
British honey is widely available and is better for the planet, says one reader.

Your article says honey is in short supply because of the war in Ukraine, and suggests coconut nectar, agave and maple or date syrup as substitutes for use on toast. Most of these are produced in the southern hemisphere and clock up massive numbers of air miles to get to the UK.

In the UK, we have thousands of beekeepers producing honey from bees foraging in our countryside and gardens. Most are small-scale and the bees’ welfare is a high consideration.

Apart from being better for the planet, locally produced honey is widely considered to be a healthy option. British honey is widely available at farmers’ markets and local shops. Far better to recommend buying local.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Honey#Bees#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Guardian

New cancer treatment offers hope to patients out of options

A new cancer treatment can stop the disease advancing in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, doctors have discovered. Immunotherapy uses the immune system to target and kill cancer cells, and can save lives when other treatment options, such as surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy, have failed. However, it cannot help all patients, and some tumours can evolve to resist it.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

414K+
Followers
95K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy