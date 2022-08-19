ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MedicalXpress

Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood

How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
PsyPost

New psychology research indicates that cleaning oneself helps alleviate the anxiety from stress-inducing events

Washing yourself can attenuate the psychological consequences of stressful events, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The new findings provide some of the first scientific evidence that cleaning oneself is related to reductions in anxiety. But why were scientists interested in examining the link between...
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist

Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
psychologytoday.com

Five Ways Estrangement Does Lifelong Damage

Cutoffs can ripple through one's life and identity, producing a unique form of grief as the estranged mourn the living. The estranged often have a lingering difficulty adjusting to, accepting, and making sense of their losses. The estranged often suffer a loss of self-esteem and trust, which may play out...
The Independent

Voices: Being diagnosed with endometriosis finally taught me how to say ‘no’

It’s not that I was unfamiliar with pain before all of this. I’ve been in and out of physical therapy since middle school. I stopped taking Advil and jumped to prescription ibuprofen early on.My relationship with my body had been partially shrouded by a lingering fear, a knowledge that I was not the one fully in control here, ever since the first time they glued wires to my head, that first shock of loud clanking from an MRI machine. When the first seizure wasn’t the last and I realised I wasn’t like the other girls at school.The woman I...
MedicalXpress

New cataract surgery options can restore your vision

Cataracts, any ophthalmologist will tell you, are an extremely common side effect of growing older. Live long enough, and most people will develop this condition—a clouding of the normally clear eye lens—in one or both of their eyes. "As long as there have been humans, there have been...
MedicalXpress

Surprising culprit worsens stroke, TBI damage

In the aftermath of a stroke or TBI, a group of amino acids that typically support brain function contribute significantly to the brain destruction that can follow both these injuries, scientists report. The new study provides for the first time the surprising evidence that four common nonexcitatory amino acids that...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Marchiafava-Bignami Disease?

Marchiafava-Bignami disease (MBD) is a rare condition in which the nerves of the corpus callosum—the area that connects the brain's two hemispheres—become eroded. This disease is most commonly seen in people with severe alcohol use disorder but can also appear in severely malnourished people. MBD is associated with several symptoms, such as paranoia, psychosis, seizures, and dementia.
MedicalXpress

Rural residence tied to poorer adherence to radiation treatment for cancer

Rural residence is associated with both radiation treatment (RT) nonadherence and poorer overall survival among cancer patients, according to a study recently published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics. Bonny B. Morris, Ph.D., R.N., from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, and colleagues assessed geographic, sociodemographic, and clinical...
MedicalXpress

Skipping breakfast may increase chance of kids and teens developing psychosocial health problems

Young people who eat healthy breakfasts at home have better psychosocial health, shows a recent study in Frontiers in Nutrition. While previous research has reported the important role of a nutritious breakfast, this is the first study to look at the reported effects of whether kids eat breakfast, as well as where and what they eat. These results provide valuable insights and recommendations for parents and their children.
MedicalXpress

Psychedelic drug therapy may help treat alcohol addiction

Two doses of psilocybin, a compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, reduces heavy drinking by 83% on average among heavy drinkers when combined with psychotherapy, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the investigation involved 93 men and women with alcohol dependence. They were randomly assigned to receive either two doses of psilocybin or an antihistamine placebo. Neither the researchers nor the study participants knew which medication they received. Within an eight-month period from the start of their treatment, those who were given psilocybin reduced heavy drinking by 83% relative to their drinking before the study began. Meanwhile, those who had received antihistamine reduced their drinking by 51%.
KTEN.com

How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact

Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
MedicalXpress

Fighting tumors through sugar deprivation

One of the deadliest forms of cancer is the brain tumor glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). It is a rare disease, with approximately 28,000 cases diagnosed every year in the EU and the US, for which median survival does not exceed one year, despite treatment. Less than 30% of adults diagnosed with GBM survive one year after diagnosis, and only 3% of patients live longer than five years. Thus, GBM is also known as the Terminator. Current standard treatment for GBM consists of surgery followed by radio and chemotherapy.
Psych Centra

54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood

If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
verywellmind.com

Signs of Emotional Abuse From Parents

Emotional abuse, also known as psychological abuse, is a pattern of behavior perpetuated by a parent that causes a child to experience emotional distress, harms their sense of self-worth, and affects their emotional development. It can include rejection, constant criticism, threats, or emotional neglect. According to the Centers for Disease...
