BBC
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned
Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
