Public Health

MedicalXpress

Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination

Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine

In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Those suffering from autoimmune diseases require a third coronavirus vaccination

Many patients suffering from an autoimmune disease such as rheumatism, ulcerative colitis or psoriasis must take medicine that affects their immune system. As the immune system also determines the effectiveness of vaccinations, some of those suffering from autoimmune diseases wonder whether it is safe for them to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 without incurring any complications as a direct result of the vaccine, and whether the vaccine will be just as effective and offer them protection for the same period as time as healthy people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

International study designed to identify melanoma patients with high-risk disease

The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops

Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has revealed details of two key transition points in the development of these tumors—the shift from normal cells to precancerous cells, and the change from precancerous to cancerous cells. Understanding these transitions will help lead to the development of novel therapies. The study also provides insights into treatment resistance and how immunotherapy could be harnessed to treat this aggressive tumor type.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Study: Need for more research to elucidate factors in health care access inequities

Despite improved access to health care, racial and ethnic minority populations still have disparate access compared to non-Hispanic Whites, according to a new study published in Obesity journal. "As obesity rates continue to climb in the United States, certain groups bear a more significant burden- racial and ethnic minority populations...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study indicates neurosurgical procedure used to measure dopamine and serotonin is safe

Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have demonstrated that a neurosurgical procedure used to research and measure dopamine and serotonin in the human brain is safe. Their findings are published online in PLOS One, a journal published by the Public Library of Science. "Dopamine and serotonin are neurotransmitters...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New cataract surgery options can restore your vision

Cataracts, any ophthalmologist will tell you, are an extremely common side effect of growing older. Live long enough, and most people will develop this condition—a clouding of the normally clear eye lens—in one or both of their eyes. "As long as there have been humans, there have been...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

European hospitals test drones to speed delivery of human tissue

Belgian hospitals have begun testing a drone to save time delivering human tissue samples across city centres, between patients on the operating table and medical labs, a first in Europe. On Tuesday, a drone flown by a private contractor took off from an Antwerp building in the ZNA hospital group...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover surprise anticancer properties of common lab molecule

Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have made the surprising discovery that a molecule called EdU, which is commonly used in laboratory experiments to label DNA, is in fact recognized by human cells as DNA damage, triggering a runaway process of DNA repair that is eventually fatal to affected cells, including cancer cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Chronic COVID infections source of variants of concern, study shows

The coronavirus variants of concern are emerging from chronic, long-term COVID infections in people who may be immune comprised and unable to clear the virus, a new study strongly suggests. Frontiers in Virology published the findings by scientists at Emory University and the University of Oxford. "Rather than evolving from...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Doctors pioneer non-invasive 'string test' for sedation-free upper gastrointestinal monitoring

Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) has announced a new, care-changing test designed by its physicians to monitor inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract by painlessly collecting samples while the patient remains awake and alert, saving patients more costly and invasive testing that includes having to receive anesthesia. "I began this...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Study finds COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home staff effective

In the summer of 2021, states began announcing COVID vaccine mandates for nursing home staff as a strategy to improve vaccination rates and help control COVID infections in nursing homes. The mandates came with concerns about whether the requirement would lead to further staffing shortages if employees chose to leave their jobs rather than comply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Where is the kidney stone belt?

Where you live, what you eat and how much you drink may tell health care professionals more about your risk of developing kidney stones than you think. Dr. Ivan Porter II, a Mayo Clinic nephrologist, describes intense weather areas, such as the South and Southwest, as the kidney stone belt. This is where research shows kidney stones are more prevalent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Fighting tumors through sugar deprivation

One of the deadliest forms of cancer is the brain tumor glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). It is a rare disease, with approximately 28,000 cases diagnosed every year in the EU and the US, for which median survival does not exceed one year, despite treatment. Less than 30% of adults diagnosed with GBM survive one year after diagnosis, and only 3% of patients live longer than five years. Thus, GBM is also known as the Terminator. Current standard treatment for GBM consists of surgery followed by radio and chemotherapy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults

Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday. The results from a 109,000-patient Israeli study are likely to renew questions about the U.S. government's use of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

