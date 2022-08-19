ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Nav Shares New Track “Wrong Decisions”

Nav has dropped off his new track “Wrong Decisions.”. The Good Intentions artist also linked with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to talk about his new single, which he also produced. “I guess the journey started during quarantine and covid. I just took my time. This is probably...
MUSIC
Complex

Rapper Big Pooh Shares New Album ‘To Dream In Color’

Three years after the release of Little Brother’s latest album, 2019’s May The Lord Watch, one of the group’s co-founders returns with his latest LP. Ahead of his headlining tour this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rapper Big Pooh has shared his album, To Dream In Color. The 10-track project includes guest appearances from Jared Evan, Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, among others.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Complex

Watch the Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes for John Legend and Saweetie’s “All She Wanna Do” Video

Following the release of their joyous video for “All She Wanna Do,” John Legend and Saweetie have shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the shoot with Complex. The pair teamed up for the track earlier this month, as a preview from the R&B singer’s upcoming double album, LEGEND. The Christian Breslauer-directed video for the track features a group of dancers who believed they were present for an open casting call, but what they didn’t know is that Legend and Saweetie were waiting to surprise them on set to reveal it’s actually the shoot for the music video.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Rod Wave’s Chart-Topping ‘Beautiful Mind’

Rod Wave has earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Beautiful Mind. His fourth studio effort amassed 115,000 album equivalent units, of which 113,000 consisted of SEA units, equaling 157.73 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks, Billboard reports. Beautiful Mind and SoulFly, which was released last year, debuted atop the Billboard 200, while his other two albums, Pray 4 Love and Ghetto Gospel, still managed to finish within the top 10.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
Person
Ryan Lewis
Complex

Drake Is Officially Shazam’s All-Time Most Searched Artist

Drake already has a ton of accolades to his name, and he can add another one to the list. To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Shazam, the service released a comprehensive list of noteworthy moments throughout its history, such as the most Shazamed song by genre, the first-ever Shazamed song, and more. According to Shazam, Drake is officially the most Shazamed artist of all-time with over 350 million Shazams across songs he has either been on or featured. His most popular track with more than 17 million Shazams is “One Dance.”
MUSIC
Complex

Capitol Records Cuts Ties With ‘Offensive’ A.I. Rapper FN Meka Following Backlash, Apologizes to Black Community

Fresh off signing FN Meka, Capitol Records has cut ties with the virtual rapper following criticism about the A.I. project. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” Capitol Music Group said in a statement provided to Complex. “We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days—your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Las Vegas#Seattle#North American
Complex

NATIVE Sound System Share Debut Album ‘NATIVEWORLD’

NATIVE Sound System—the music project from Nigeria’s NATIVE Magazine—have dropped their official debut album, NATIVEWORLD, featuring some of the hottest names from the diaspora. From alté pioneer Odunsi to one of the hottest names in UK rap, Knucks, the 15-track project manages to blend said genres—and many...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Premiere: Mafro Sets Out His Mission To Live Without Regret On Colourful Club Cut “Alright”

Until recently, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mafro had been largely working behind the scenes, collaborating with people like Sean Paul and Dua Lipa, but at the top of the year he decided to step into the spotlight with “Giving Up”, a collaboration with TSHA that’s kick-started a whole solo career. Today he returns with “Alright”, a nifty club tune bursting with colour and light-footed energy.
MUSIC
Complex

DJ Drama Criticizes Narrative That Roc Nation ‘Saved’ Lil Uzi Vert’s Career From Generation Now

During an appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast, DJ Drama opened up about Lil Uzi Vert’s past beef with his record label Generation Now. Back in 2019, Roc Nation allegedly stepped in to “save,” as Drama puts—Uzi’s career. The Philly rapper accused Drama, Don Cannon, and Generation Now of blocking the release of his Eternal Atake album, before Uzi signed with Roc Nation.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Novesta Introduces The ‘Star Dribble’ Sneaker For FW22

Following its collaboration with Nottingham-based Universal Goods earlier this year, Novesta now returns to build on its own selection of silhouettes for Fall/Winter 2022. Famed for its environmentally-friendly approach to shoemaking, the Slovakian label uses naturally-sourced materials for all of its releases. The signature of the brand is the chunky sole and vulcanisation marks around the sole – something that makes them instantly recognisable, as well as extra durable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy