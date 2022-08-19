Read full article on original website
Complex
Watch Lil Wayne Threaten to End Concert During First Song After Fan Throws Item Onstage
Lil Wayne didn’t take kindly to a Florida fan who threw something onstage during his set. The New Orleans native was performing in Jacksonville last Friday when he stopped the show to yell at the crowd after someone tossed what apparently was a bandana or flag at him. “This...
Complex
Nav Shares New Track “Wrong Decisions”
Nav has dropped off his new track “Wrong Decisions.”. The Good Intentions artist also linked with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to talk about his new single, which he also produced. “I guess the journey started during quarantine and covid. I just took my time. This is probably...
Complex
Rapper Big Pooh Shares New Album ‘To Dream In Color’
Three years after the release of Little Brother’s latest album, 2019’s May The Lord Watch, one of the group’s co-founders returns with his latest LP. Ahead of his headlining tour this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rapper Big Pooh has shared his album, To Dream In Color. The 10-track project includes guest appearances from Jared Evan, Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, among others.
Complex
Premiere: Reuben Vincent Drops Video for New Single “Geechie Suede,” Announces Roc Nation Debut ‘Love Is War’
One of Roc Nation’s latest signees, Reuben Vincent, has just arrived with new visuals for his latest single, “Geechie Suede,” which appears on the young artist’s upcoming project, Love Is War. Ahead of the release of the visuals, Vincent shared the track alongside a short message...
Complex
Watch the Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes for John Legend and Saweetie’s “All She Wanna Do” Video
Following the release of their joyous video for “All She Wanna Do,” John Legend and Saweetie have shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the shoot with Complex. The pair teamed up for the track earlier this month, as a preview from the R&B singer’s upcoming double album, LEGEND. The Christian Breslauer-directed video for the track features a group of dancers who believed they were present for an open casting call, but what they didn’t know is that Legend and Saweetie were waiting to surprise them on set to reveal it’s actually the shoot for the music video.
Complex
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Nicki Minaj has just scored her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl,” according to a tweet from Chart Data. This makes her the first lead female artist to debut at No. 1 so far this...
Complex
DJ Khaled Shares Tracklist for ‘God Did’ Album f/ Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Drake, SZA, 21 Savage, and More
DJ Khaled has shared the tracklist for God Did, his forthcoming thirteenth studio album. The 18-track project will include appearances from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, SZA, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Drake, and many more. “This is a gift to the world,” Khaled wrote when sharing the tracklist with fans.
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Rod Wave’s Chart-Topping ‘Beautiful Mind’
Rod Wave has earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Beautiful Mind. His fourth studio effort amassed 115,000 album equivalent units, of which 113,000 consisted of SEA units, equaling 157.73 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks, Billboard reports. Beautiful Mind and SoulFly, which was released last year, debuted atop the Billboard 200, while his other two albums, Pray 4 Love and Ghetto Gospel, still managed to finish within the top 10.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Now Seeking $1 Million in Her Lawsuit Against 1501 Certified Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion is now requesting $1 million in damages in her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment as she seeks the court’s help in parting ways with the Houston-based label. Rolling Stone writes that her attorneys argue Megan has “satisfied all option periods” stipulated in her contract with 1501...
Complex
Drake Is Officially Shazam’s All-Time Most Searched Artist
Drake already has a ton of accolades to his name, and he can add another one to the list. To commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Shazam, the service released a comprehensive list of noteworthy moments throughout its history, such as the most Shazamed song by genre, the first-ever Shazamed song, and more. According to Shazam, Drake is officially the most Shazamed artist of all-time with over 350 million Shazams across songs he has either been on or featured. His most popular track with more than 17 million Shazams is “One Dance.”
Complex
Kendrick Lamar Opens Up About Fame, Social Media, and More in New Interview
Though Kendrick Lamar isn’t known for maintaining the sort of breakneck promo pace often demanded of artists, he’s certainly known for being admirably decisive about when, and how, he speaks out. The latest example of this careful approach to interacting with the limelight sees Kendrick on the cover...
Complex
Capitol Records Cuts Ties With ‘Offensive’ A.I. Rapper FN Meka Following Backlash, Apologizes to Black Community
Fresh off signing FN Meka, Capitol Records has cut ties with the virtual rapper following criticism about the A.I. project. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” Capitol Music Group said in a statement provided to Complex. “We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days—your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”
Complex
Video of Hot Dog Being Turned Into Beer Straw Dubbed ‘Glizzy Straw’ Has People Losing Their Minds
I Think You Should Leave fans, not to mention the world at large, were handed a heavy helping of hilarity this week in the form of a viral clip showing an individual appearing to turn a mere wiener into a functioning straw. Though the above explanation pretty much covers it,...
Complex
NATIVE Sound System Share Debut Album ‘NATIVEWORLD’
NATIVE Sound System—the music project from Nigeria’s NATIVE Magazine—have dropped their official debut album, NATIVEWORLD, featuring some of the hottest names from the diaspora. From alté pioneer Odunsi to one of the hottest names in UK rap, Knucks, the 15-track project manages to blend said genres—and many...
"Seinfeld" Star Wayne Knight, AKA Newman, Shared His True Feelings About How The Series Ended
"It didn’t quite land in the way that they wanted."
Complex
Dame Dash on His Rocky Past With Jay-Z: ‘How Would You Feel If Your Brother Just Betrayed You for Money?’
In a new interview on The Art of Dialogue, Dame Dash opened up about his relationship with fellow Roc-A-Fella co-founder Jay-Z. While speaking about his standing with Hov, who created Roc-A-Fella with Dame and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1994, Dash was asked if he and the 24-time Grammy-winner “could’ve had more together.”
Complex
Freddie Gibbs and Benny the Butcher Trade Disses and Reference Altercation in Buffalo
The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Benny the Butcher continued this week, when Gibbs unloaded a flurry of shots toward the Buffalo rapper on his Instagram Story following a video Benny posted on Twitter. After some fans speculated that one of the pieces Benny showed in the video was a...
Complex
Premiere: Mafro Sets Out His Mission To Live Without Regret On Colourful Club Cut “Alright”
Until recently, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mafro had been largely working behind the scenes, collaborating with people like Sean Paul and Dua Lipa, but at the top of the year he decided to step into the spotlight with “Giving Up”, a collaboration with TSHA that’s kick-started a whole solo career. Today he returns with “Alright”, a nifty club tune bursting with colour and light-footed energy.
Complex
DJ Drama Criticizes Narrative That Roc Nation ‘Saved’ Lil Uzi Vert’s Career From Generation Now
During an appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast, DJ Drama opened up about Lil Uzi Vert’s past beef with his record label Generation Now. Back in 2019, Roc Nation allegedly stepped in to “save,” as Drama puts—Uzi’s career. The Philly rapper accused Drama, Don Cannon, and Generation Now of blocking the release of his Eternal Atake album, before Uzi signed with Roc Nation.
Complex
Novesta Introduces The ‘Star Dribble’ Sneaker For FW22
Following its collaboration with Nottingham-based Universal Goods earlier this year, Novesta now returns to build on its own selection of silhouettes for Fall/Winter 2022. Famed for its environmentally-friendly approach to shoemaking, the Slovakian label uses naturally-sourced materials for all of its releases. The signature of the brand is the chunky sole and vulcanisation marks around the sole – something that makes them instantly recognisable, as well as extra durable.
