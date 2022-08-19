Barbie Ferreira is exiting Euphoria. Ferreira took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to announce her departure from the hit HBO series. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO