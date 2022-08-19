ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex

Universal Works Draws On Wayfaring Street Style For Fall/Winter 2022

Nottingham’s Universal Works has followed up on their breezy Spring/Summer 2022 capsule with a seasonal line up of contemporary classics and layers updated for the colder months. Inspired by street style, traditional countrywear and technical outerwear donned by wayfarers, Fall/Winter 2022 hones in on the story of the Hare...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

How New Balance Made Coco Gauff’s Signature Sneaker

Nobody expected a shut-down sports bar to be the setting to produce the first signature sneaker for 18-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff. But in 2020, as coronavirus quarantine upended traditional workspaces, the expected became increasingly uncommon. New Balance, the sneaker brand partner Gauff has worked with since she was 14,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Barbie Ferreira Announces ‘Euphoria’ Exit: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary Eyed Goodbye’

Barbie Ferreira is exiting Euphoria. Ferreira took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to announce her departure from the hit HBO series. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Capitol Records Cuts Ties With ‘Offensive’ A.I. Rapper FN Meka Following Backlash, Apologizes to Black Community

Fresh off signing FN Meka, Capitol Records has cut ties with the virtual rapper following criticism about the A.I. project. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” Capitol Music Group said in a statement provided to Complex. “We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days—your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Our Legacy Breaks Down Formalwear For Fall 2022

Following their WORK SHOP running capsule with MAJO TECH and Satisfy, Our Legacy has returned with a Fall 2022 collection which reimagines a “child’s idea of the uniform, of its teacher, of a banker, a parent going to dinner, an office worker commuting” in a new, broken down approach.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Ken Leung Talks ‘Industry’ and Eric Tao’s Big Episode

Spoilers for episode four of Industry’s Season 2 below. HBO’s Industry spends a lot of time on the lives of Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrod) and her fellow Pierpoint contemporaries. As the entry points into this financial world, their lives in and out of the London investment bank Pierpoint & Co. are the show’s primary focus. As such, we don’t know much about the external life of Harper’s boss, Eric Tao (Ken Leung). Audiences get bits and pieces about Eric’s home life throughout the first season, but his demeanor outside the trading floor is largely a mystery—until now.
TV SERIES
Complex

Supreme Unveils New Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

After turning heads with its tease of something new being afoot involving none other than André 3000, Supreme has unveiled official product shots and lookbook images for its new Fall/Winter 2022 collection, complete with a decidedly meta t-shirt design featuring a Deana Lawson-captured photo of the beloved artist. Elsewhere...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

NATIVE Sound System Share Debut Album ‘NATIVEWORLD’

NATIVE Sound System—the music project from Nigeria’s NATIVE Magazine—have dropped their official debut album, NATIVEWORLD, featuring some of the hottest names from the diaspora. From alté pioneer Odunsi to one of the hottest names in UK rap, Knucks, the 15-track project manages to blend said genres—and many...
WORLD
Complex

Patta Drops T-Shirt Capsule With HOMECOMING & Jameson Whiskey To Celebrate #ALLCONNECT Project

Patta has partnered with Homecoming festival and Jameson Whiskey for a super-exclusive T-shirt drop inspired by #ALLCONNECT—a collaborative project which seeks to expand horizons and connect creative communities across Africa and the diaspora. Rooted in both the power of friendship and the ability to champion new, cross-continental connections, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Nav Shares New Track “Wrong Decisions”

Nav has dropped off his new track “Wrong Decisions.”. The Good Intentions artist also linked with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to talk about his new single, which he also produced. “I guess the journey started during quarantine and covid. I just took my time. This is probably...
MUSIC
Complex

Cam’ron Explains How He and Jay-Z Settled Their Differences

On the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Cam'ron broke down how he and Jay-Z quietly settled their differences after years of tension. At around the 56-minute point of the interview, Cam was asked if he’s ever reconsidered releasing the remix of his 2002 track “Oh Boy” featuring Hov that never saw the light of day. “Hov did a remix for ‘Oh Boy,’ and I erased it,” he admitted, to which host Wallo asked why he didn’t keep the verse in the vault even if he wasn’t going to release it. “I should’ve,” he said. “Looking back on it I should have, because… Shit, I could’ve got some money.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Offset Sues Quality Control, Says Label Has No Ownership of His Solo Music

Shortly after dropping his new single “5 4 3 2 1,” Offset has filed a lawsuit against Migos’ record label Quality Control over the rights to his solo music. As TMZ reports, Offset has accused the Atlanta-based record label of ignoring a deal he negotiated with them in January 2021 in regards to his solo career. Migos has released each of its studio projects through QC, and Offset’s 2019 solo debut Father of 4 also dropped through the label alongside Motown Records. Offset’s legal team said that he “paid handsomely” for his solo artist rights following the negotiation last year, but now QC has allegedly attempted to claim his latest track as its own.
MUSIC

