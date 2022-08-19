ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man repeatedly slashed with knife aboard Queens subway train, suspect sought

By Kimberly Dole
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a suspect who repeatedly slashed and robbed a man on a Queens subway train earlier this week, authorities said.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was standing on the southbound F train platform inside the Union Turnpike subway station in Kew Gardens when he was slashed in the face, arm, and back multiple times with a knife by the suspect, police said.

The suspect also stole the victim's cellphone before exiting the train station and fleeing to parts unknown.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

