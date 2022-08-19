Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report

VENICE, LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) – A Venice salon owner who met actress Anne Heche prior to the collision in Mar Vista said he feels guilty for not saving her.

Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram with the caption, “So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random..”

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Glass told the Los Angeles Times Heche was "very pleasant" and that she didn't seem under the influence.

But in an emotional interview with TMZ, Glass said he wishes he had done more.

“I just feel a huge remorse I feel like I could've done something more,” he said. “I feel like the universe sent her here for me to impact some kind of way and I just feel like I didn't do everything I was supposed to, like to keep her here to protect her.”

Glass also told the outlet that he was accused of supplying Heche with cocaine and fentanyl and causing her death. The Los Angeles Police Department said a preliminary blood test showed “narcotics” in the actress’ system. Glass said he had nothing to do with that.

"They're saying she could have got the cocaine or the fentanyl from me because I was the last person to see her, "he explained. "I've never done any type of drugs I don't do that I'm not that type of person.”

Heche crashed her car into a Mar Vista home on Aug. 5, resulting in a fire that left the home destroyed. The actress was hospitalized and slipped into a coma on Aug. 9. On Aug. 12, Heche was declared “brain dead”, but was kept on life support so she could donate her organs. On Sunday, the 53-year-old was taken off life support.

