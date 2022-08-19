Resurgence Brewing’s ‘Two Stories Amber Lager’ celebrates resurgence of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Take A Look Inside Von Miller’s New Home In Orchard Park
It looks like the newest Buffalo Bill Von Miller is living large here in Western New York. According to filings with the Erie County clerk's office, Miller bought a home for $1.15 million dollars back in June. It looks like based on all the data, this is the home that...
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
New concept from longtime restaurant operators to replace Loughran's
SNYDER, N.Y. — A new restaurant concept is coming to Snyder this December, when a group of restaurant owners from Florida hope to develop the same neighborhood feel long enjoyed at the former Loughran’s Bar and Restaurant. Led by Kenmore-Tonawanda natives Joe Freer and Greg Wakeham, Grezi will...
New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
Dine in a treehouse and pick your own blueberries at this magical Upstate NY farm (photos)
Slightly southwest of Buffalo, N.Y., is a family-owned blueberry farm where the sky’s the limit when making memories. That isn’t just a figure of speech, though. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm doesn’t only have rows and rows of u-pick blueberries bushes, they also have treehouses where visitors can dine, sip local brews, and explore.
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Doors Open Buffalo featuring the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on September 24
This is an exciting event for the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood happening on September 24. It will feature 19 places in Broadway-Fillmore. This is a great opportunity to experience the places that make the neighborhood great. Learn more about our 19 particpiants!
buffalobeerleague.com
Thin Man Brewery to Host Kolsch vs. Cancer Release Party & Benefit September 30
On Friday, September 30, Thin Man Brewery will be hosting a fundraiser event and raffle in collaboration with WGR Sports Radio 550 on air personality and Buffalo Bills pregame show host, Nate Geary. The event will be held at the Thin Man’s Elmwood taproom, located at 492 Elmwood Ave. All proceeds from the raffle will directly support the American Cancer Society.
Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend
It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
Webster's Bistro plans Farm To Table event at the area's oldest Farmer's Market
Established in 1908, The North Tonawanda City Market is where Chef Mark Mistriner from Webster's Bistro is planning a Farm To Table dinner for as many as two-hundred people.
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration coming to Central Terminal this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will be holding its sixth annual festival at the Buffalo Central Terminal. While the festival is a one day event, there will be a weekend full of associated activities to celebrate. On Sunday, the Beau Fleuve will...
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
Ex-Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
buffalorising.com
Severyn Development completes renovation on historic Florida Street homes
Over the past 18 months, the team at Severyn Development has been renovating a collection of seven brick townhomes into 14, three-bedroom, one bath apartments that are now available for rent on Florida Street. With this development team behind the reins, these homes have undergone an extensive renovation, and have been restored to their original grandeur all while maintaining their historic value.
wesb.com
Bills Legend Bruce Smith To Host Golf Tournament In Honor Of Buffalo Police Officer
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame pass rusher Bruce Smith will host an inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament and Gala on Monday, Aug. 29 to kick off a fundraising effort for 10 scholarships in honor of Buffalo Police Lt. Aaron Salter. Lt. Salter was one of 10 people killed on May 14,...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
