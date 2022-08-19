ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

La. state rep. apologizes after arrest for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state Rep. Larry Selders was arrested by Louisiana State Police at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. He was pulled over for allegedly doing burnouts and driving while intoxicated on East Boyd Drive near LSU. After several field tests, he was later taken to LSU Police Department for a breath test which troopers say he failed. He was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, issued a summons, and released.
