ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Young Thug Denied Bond For A Third Time, Speaks To Gunna Over Zoom

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

An ATL rapper has been denied bond yet again leaving him in jail until his trial begins but he’s seemingly in good spirits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGn6J_0hNfL9Ej00
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Young Thug appeared before the court again yesterday requesting bond in his YSL RICO case hoping to become a free man while awaiting trial which begins in January. Since his arrest Young Thug and his lawyer Brian Steele have done everything in their power to try and get a bond in the case. Despite them even offering 24-hour supervision, the Judge still didn’t budget even an inch.

Young Thug Denied Bond For A Third Time, Speaks To Gunna Over Zoom During Court

According to TMZ, the court once again used 2014 lyrics to oppose bond and even called Young Thug the “General” of the entire YSL regime.

“The Court is honorable and we respect its rulings. Justice will not be denied.” Said Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steele. “We are totally focused on preparation for our upcoming trial and we remain steadfast in our efforts to defend Mr. Williams against these false allegations.”

At one point during the hearing, Thug and his fellow locked-up rapper Gunna spoke for the first time since the indictment was unsealed. The bizarre opportunity to speak came during a recess where the courts forgot to mute both Gunna and Thug’s microphones. Young Thug took a chance to ask how Gunna he was holding up before complimenting his new weight loss.

“You done lost a little bit, ain’t em?” asked Thug.

The conversation was short as a lawyer jumped up to remind them the call is being recorded and they should probably keep quiet.

You can watch the interaction below.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Hit With $6M Lawsuit From AEG Presents As RICO Case Looms

Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) will have to contend with a giant lawsuit in 2023 in addition to his pending Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the incarcerated rap star is being sued for nearly $6 million by concert promoter AEG Presents.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
truecrimedaily

Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her

GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tmz
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him

Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29

Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Woman Claims Attorney Offered Her $200K to Lie on Trey Songz To Make Him ‘The Next R. Kelly’

A woman is coming forward with claims against a lawyer allegedly working to turn Trey Songz into the next R. Kelly. Transcript from a recent court hearing in Songz’s sexual assault lawsuit surfaced and seemingly painted the singer as the victim of an alleged conspiracy. A woman named Mariah Thielen testified that she met with Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 and was offered a bribe, TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy