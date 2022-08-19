ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center

Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

A Journey to Serve: Church offers backpacks, supplies, fun at back-to-school celebration

Backpacks, not people, filled the chairs of The Journey Church’s worship space, ready to be distributed at Saturday’s “Back to School Block Party.”. During the pandemic, this 29th Street church held a community classroom, so parents could keep working while the schools were closed. This block party is a result of the relationships built during that time and a desire to continue to serve the community, said Pastor Kris Sledge.
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Surround Yourself in Nature at Cornwall Manor

Welcome to the new nature of senior living! If a natural, wooded setting with walking trails; maintenance-free living; excellent services and amenities; variety of residential living options; close proximity to educational and cultural opportunities and first-class medical facilities are on your “must have” list for a senior living community, you owe it to yourself to visit Cornwall Manor.
CORNWALL, PA
PennLive.com

Bethesda Mission spotlights new home for women

Harrisburg’s safety net just got a little bigger and stronger. Bethesda Mission formally dedicated its new women’s mission at 1933 Forster St. Thursday in ceremonies that included a ribbon-cutting and tours of the $4.5 million facility. The opening makes the city’s safety net bigger because Bethesda’s capacity to...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area

Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX43.com

Harrisburg nonprofit works to keep kids in school

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new school year is right around the corner, and thousands of kids throughout the Commonwealth will be making their way back to class. One local nonprofit will also be going back to school, helping students who are regularly missing class. “Our staff are working to...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder

Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933

Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
LYKENS, PA
WGAL

Ladies night festival at long's park

Tonight, it's all about the ladies at Long's Park Summer Music Series, and there's a lot going on. The good thing is, the weather isn't preventing any of it from happening. There is also a food drive with the food vendors, businesses, and nonprofits all being run by women. The...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is celebrating a big anniversary: 80 years of marriage. "I call her the angel of glad tidings and great joy," Vernon Stinebaugh said. "He's been an anchor, a real anchor," Angela Stinebaugh said. At 103 years old, the Stinebaughs still share the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

