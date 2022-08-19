Read full article on original website
Bethesda Mission opens $4.4 million new women's shelter in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bethesda Mission celebrated the opening of its new women’s shelter in Harrisburg on Aug. 18. The center, which serves struggling women and women with children, doubles the mission’s previous women’s shelter capacity from 25 to 50. The old space, a 100-year-old school building,...
Dauphin County youth club holds Back to School Bash
As kids get ready to go back to school, Rutherford Youth Club wants to make sure they have the supplies they need.
abc27.com
Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center
Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
abc27.com
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
Harrisburg River Rescue holds Susquehanna float
People were able to bring kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float down the Susquehanna River with members of the River Rescue.
theburgnews.com
A Journey to Serve: Church offers backpacks, supplies, fun at back-to-school celebration
Backpacks, not people, filled the chairs of The Journey Church’s worship space, ready to be distributed at Saturday’s “Back to School Block Party.”. During the pandemic, this 29th Street church held a community classroom, so parents could keep working while the schools were closed. This block party is a result of the relationships built during that time and a desire to continue to serve the community, said Pastor Kris Sledge.
susquehannastyle.com
Surround Yourself in Nature at Cornwall Manor
Welcome to the new nature of senior living! If a natural, wooded setting with walking trails; maintenance-free living; excellent services and amenities; variety of residential living options; close proximity to educational and cultural opportunities and first-class medical facilities are on your “must have” list for a senior living community, you owe it to yourself to visit Cornwall Manor.
Way beyond the West Shore: Home remodeling company expands nationwide
The business model for Hampden Township-based West Shore Home is simple -- provide fast, easy and convenient home improvements. It’s a model that proving to be very successful. For example, any central Pennsylvania television viewer has definitely noticed the uptick in West Shore Home commercials.
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Children of Timothy Road in Harrisburg
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Monday, August 22 features the children of Timothy Road in Harrisburg. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
Bethesda Mission spotlights new home for women
Harrisburg’s safety net just got a little bigger and stronger. Bethesda Mission formally dedicated its new women’s mission at 1933 Forster St. Thursday in ceremonies that included a ribbon-cutting and tours of the $4.5 million facility. The opening makes the city’s safety net bigger because Bethesda’s capacity to...
UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area
Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
FOX43.com
Harrisburg nonprofit works to keep kids in school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new school year is right around the corner, and thousands of kids throughout the Commonwealth will be making their way back to class. One local nonprofit will also be going back to school, helping students who are regularly missing class. “Our staff are working to...
lebtown.com
County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder
Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
lykensvalley.org
Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933
Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’
Harrisburg residents Raven Persad and Elvis Valentin dropped into Walmart in Swatara Township on Sunday afternoon to pick up a couple of items. But the married couple, in the store with an estimated 500 other people, left without buying anything after they said that they heard the sound of a “boom.”
Pop band LANY performs in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park: photos
The pop group LANY performed in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park Friday evening as part of Harrisburg University’s ongoing summer concert series. The band Surfaces was the opening act.
WGAL
Ladies night festival at long's park
Tonight, it's all about the ladies at Long's Park Summer Music Series, and there's a lot going on. The good thing is, the weather isn't preventing any of it from happening. There is also a food drive with the food vendors, businesses, and nonprofits all being run by women. The...
WGAL
Lancaster County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is celebrating a big anniversary: 80 years of marriage. "I call her the angel of glad tidings and great joy," Vernon Stinebaugh said. "He's been an anchor, a real anchor," Angela Stinebaugh said. At 103 years old, the Stinebaughs still share the...
