Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
3A champ Harlan focusing on the present heading into monster clash with 4A champ LC
(Harlan) -- Eyes across the state will be fixated on Council Bluffs Thursday when a pair of defending state football champions go head-to-head in an epic showdown on the KMA Video Stream. For Harlan, Thursday's contest is their first as a defending state champion since 2010. But as Coach Todd...
kmaland.com
Harlan, LC No. 1 in Radio Iowa Poll
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Harlan come into Thursday's colossal matchup as the top ranked teams in their respective classes in the Radio Iowa Football Poll. Lewis Central is the top team in 4A while Harlan has the top spot in 3A. Lenox, Mount Ayr, Underwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked.
kmaland.com
Stanton volleyball ready to contend in talented Corner Conference
(Stanton) -- The Stanton volleyball program returns plenty of experience and is ready to compete in the ultra-talented Corner Conference. The Viqueens got their first taste of live action Tuesday night when they swept Clarinda and Lenox. "We're excited to get back on the court," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "It...
kmaland.com
Kansas commit Herold leading optimistic Shenandoah into season opener
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team enters 2022 in search of their first playoff berth since 2015. To get there, the Mustangs hope to lean on a new quarterback, a more balanced offense and a Division I recruit. "We're ready to go," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "The kids had a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Creighton completes baseball coaching staff with hire of Johnson
(Omaha) -- Creighton baseball has announced the addition of Cam Johnson to the coaching staff. Johnson most recently served as an assistant coach at Des Moines Area Community College for the past four seasons. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska pitcher Bradford transfers to Kansas
(Lawrence) – New Kansas baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald has announced the addition of 18 transfers to the program. Those transfers include former Nebraska pitcher Ethan Bradford. Bradford appeared in four games for the Huskers in 2022 with a 4.75 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Early Bird
A promising season kicked off on a strong note for the Clarinda cross country program as the Cardinals swept the team titles at the Shenandoah Early Bird Tuesday.
kmaland.com
Omaha volleyball selected to finish third in the Summit again
(Omaha) -- Omaha volleyball has been picked to finish third in the Summit League for the fifth consecutive year. The Mavericks totaled 68 points and one first-place vote, behind Denver and South Dakota. Kansas City received 42 points, good enough for sixth. Sami Clarkson (Omaha), Jaiden Ceneno (Omaha), Kennedy Schritenal...
kmaland.com
Senior-heavy East Mills readies for early season test with Woodbine
(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
kmaland.com
Barbara L. Davis, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral Home 405 W. Thomas Ave - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Randall "Randy" Reafleng, 68 of Farragut
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home - Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:May be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial With Military Honors:Hamburg Cemetery. Notes:. Randy passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln. Remembrances and condolences...
kmaland.com
Nebraska's McPherson to miss season with knee injury
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has announced redshirt freshman Quaran McPherson will miss the season with a knee injury. McPherson will need to undergo surgery in the coming weeks on his left knee due to the injury. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked...
kmaland.com
Dorothy Bozwell, 89, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
John Mullenix, 64 of Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Memorials:Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Alan E. Pierce, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Hamburg charter school instruction underway
(Hamburg) -- More than 30 high school students are participating in a new education venture in the Hamburg School District. Earlier this year, the State Education Board approved the district's charter school application. Instruction in Hamburg's Career Academy began earlier this month. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the program's enrollment exceeded original expectations.
kmaland.com
Shen library, city receive forum donations
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting. Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah presented a check totaling $1,000 to Shenandoah Public Library in honor of Rosemary Revell Morrow’s family. Rosemary and husband Phil Morrow are members of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctioned the first-ever Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition late last month. ShenDig Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen says Rosemary visited the library as a child and worked there as a teen. Hensen says that experience influenced her career choice.
kmaland.com
Zakk
Service: Celebration of Life MemorialName:Zakk MitchellPronunciation: Age: 13From: Elliott, …
kmaland.com
Page County supervisors back Rapp Park boat ramp
(Clarinda) -- Rapp Park Recreation Area is getting a new boat ramp--but not after considerable debate at Tuesday's Page County Board of Supervisors meeting. By a 2-to-1 vote, the supervisors approved Page County Conservation's request to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete renovation of a boat ramp at the park north of Shenandoah on Highway 48. County Conservation Director John Schwab made the request, providing a history of issues surrounding the ramp--which is actually the end of a gravel road leading into one of the park's lakes.
kmaland.com
Bidders sought for Shen demo projects
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are continuing the city's aggressive approach to eradicating dilapidated structures. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the solicitation of bids for demolition and clean up activities at four properties: 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the latest properties targeted for removal continues the momentum created during his predecessor Dick Hunt's tenure. McQueen also credits City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen for his continued efforts to acquire nuisance structures through court activities.
Comments / 0