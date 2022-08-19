ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Pryor Police Looking for Whereabouts of Brandon Lean Sudduth

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Earlier today Pryor Police Chief Dennis Nichols reported that on August 19 at approximately 10:45 pm, the Pryor Police Department received a report of an assault that occurred at The Parks apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tylor Adams who had a serious head injury. Adams was taken to a Tulsa Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. On August 20, Adams was pronounced legally deceased by attending physicians.
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
News On 6

Guns Recovered In 2 Separate Incidents At Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public School has only been in school since Thursday but officials say they have already recovered three guns from campuses in two separate incidents. The district says that on Friday it received a tip about a student with a gun at Phoenix Rising and on Monday two guns were found in the bags of two students following a fight at East Central High. TPS will not disclose disciplinary action against the students.
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
KTUL

BAPD investigating armed, barricaded person incident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department reported an armed and barricaded person near West Princeton Place and North Aster Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on August 21. Upon investigation the individual was an adult male, found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Pawnee Co. Investigators Search For Man Wanted For Questioning About Suspicious Death Of Former Deputy

Pawnee County investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning about the suspicious death of a former deputy. Investigators say they are searching for John Wayne Crotts, who was last seen in the McAlester area within the last week. Investigators say they have been trying to talk to Crotts for three weeks.
actionnews5.com

Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
