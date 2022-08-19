Read full article on original website
pryorinfopub.com
Pryor Police Looking for Whereabouts of Brandon Lean Sudduth
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Earlier today Pryor Police Chief Dennis Nichols reported that on August 19 at approximately 10:45 pm, the Pryor Police Department received a report of an assault that occurred at The Parks apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tylor Adams who had a serious head injury. Adams was taken to a Tulsa Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. On August 20, Adams was pronounced legally deceased by attending physicians.
16-year-old girl shot multiple times in Tulsa
Investigators learned the teen was outside of the house when she was shot.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
Diocese of Tulsa announces vigil, prayers for death row inmate ahead of execution
TULSA, Okla. — After spending 25 years on death row, James Coddington’s execution date has arrived. Coddington was convicted of beating Albert Hale to death with a hammer in 1997. Prosecutors said Hale refused to give Coddington money for drugs. Over the past two decades, Coddington has exhausted...
News On 6
Guns Recovered In 2 Separate Incidents At Tulsa Public Schools
Tulsa Public School has only been in school since Thursday but officials say they have already recovered three guns from campuses in two separate incidents. The district says that on Friday it received a tip about a student with a gun at Phoenix Rising and on Monday two guns were found in the bags of two students following a fight at East Central High. TPS will not disclose disciplinary action against the students.
TPD: Multiple reports filed over the weekend regarding allegations of assault against Tulsa artist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] has confirmed that multiple reports involving Tulsa-based artist Scott Taylor were filed over the weekend. TPD stated that the allegations are currently being investigated, however, there have been no charges filed against Taylor at this time. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigate After Teen Girl Shot Multiple Times
Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a teenager several times Monday night near Admiral and Harvard. Tulsa Police said the 16-year-old girl was alive and sitting up in a chair inside the house when EMSA arrived. Officers said she is now at a nearby hospital in serious...
East Tulsa hookah lounge manager arrested for serving alcohol without a liquor license
TULSA, Okla. — A warning for business owners in Green Country to get a license if they serve alcohol. It comes after the manager of a hookah lounge in Tulsa was arrested for operating a so called “Bottle Club.”. Officials told the Blue Hookah Bar near 71st and...
Authorities Respond To Double Shooting In Okmulgee County
Authorities are on the scene of a double shooting in Okmulgee County near North 248 Rd on Tuesday. A man and a woman with gunshot wounds were transported to Tulsa hospitals, deputies said. Deputies have expanded the crime scene and are investigating. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Tulsa man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted robbery that ended in two deaths
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Justin Harjo, 25, of Tulsa was sentenced in federal court of August 22 for participating in an attempted robbery and home invasion that ended in two deaths. “Justin Harjo received an 18-year prison sentence for taking part in a home invasion that resulted in the...
KTUL
BAPD investigating armed, barricaded person incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department reported an armed and barricaded person near West Princeton Place and North Aster Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on August 21. Upon investigation the individual was an adult male, found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The...
2 Men Shot In Tulsa Parking Lot, Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for the person who shot two men near 31st and Sheridan. Police say both victims are in the hospital right now and are stable. Officers said one man was shot three times and other had been shot once. Those men told Tulsa Police that they pulled...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
Pawnee Co. Investigators Search For Man Wanted For Questioning About Suspicious Death Of Former Deputy
Pawnee County investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning about the suspicious death of a former deputy. Investigators say they are searching for John Wayne Crotts, who was last seen in the McAlester area within the last week. Investigators say they have been trying to talk to Crotts for three weeks.
Man Involved In Deadly 2019 Home Invasion Sentenced After Plea Deal
A Tulsa man is sentenced in federal court for his involvement in a 2019 murder. Prosecutors say Justin Harjo, along with Chauncey Thomas, was involved in a home invasion robbery in May 2019. The person who lived at the home, Dion Carr, was shot and killed. Thomas, Harjo's accomplice, also...
Claremore woman warns others of car wrapping scams
In tough times, folks will do whatever they can to make ends meet. Sometimes, that makes them easy targets for scammers, who’ll only make things, even worse.
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
actionnews5.com
Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
Protest held outside local artist’s studio over ‘inappropriate behavior’
TULSA, Okla. — More than a dozen people gathered outside a local artist’s studio to protest what they said is, “inappropriate behavior” on Saturday. People held signs and voiced their opinions about Scott Taylor. One protestor said they wanted Tulsa to be a safe space for...
oklahomawatch.org
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
