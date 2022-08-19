Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins at 9:30 a.m. Included in this time is the Sacrament of Holy Baptism. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. Cold and hot beverages will be provided. Please bring a snack to share.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO