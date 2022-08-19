Read full article on original website
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, August 24, 2024
(St. Louis, MO) -- With John Wood ending his independent bid in Missouri’s U-S Senate race, the Democratic nominee is reaching out to his supporters. Shortly after news broke that Wood was dropping out of the race, Trudy Busch Valentine used Twitter to “invite any independent-minded Missourian” interested in “defending and protecting the future of our democracy” to join her campaign. In a statement, Wood said he was ending his independent bid because Missouri “no longer faces the risk of Greitens” as a U-S Senator.
IATC releases individual cross country rankings
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches released their individual cross country rankings on Wednesday morning. Check out the list of KMAland runners that are ranked below and the complete list linked here. CLASS 1A GIRLS. 5. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia. 9. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin...
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 23, 2022
(Mason City, IA) -- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City woman who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021, and three months later a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. Bradbury’s family provided D-N-A samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was hers. Nathan James Gilmore of Osage has been charged with Bradbury’s murder. Court records indicate investigators found a drawing of a satanic goat’s head in Gilmore's living room, and there were numbers on the drawing that coincide with the date Bradbury disappeared as well as the G-P-S coordinates of the park where her skull and other remains were found.
