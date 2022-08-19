ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
10TV

One pill can kill: DEA shares advice for college students

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, "One Pill Can Kill," is revealing how drug networks appear to be flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl. In Franklin County alone, overdose deaths from fentanyl increased by 13% between 2017 and 2021, according to the coroner’s office....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: The local business boon that could follow

CHANDLER, Ariz. (WCMH) – Where Intel goes, others will follow. Local leaders are expecting businesses to form and flourish when the tech company builds its largest manufacturing facility in the world right here in central Ohio. Once Intel’s New Albany campus is up and running, it’ll need suppliers to keep its semiconductor chip manufacturing process […]
CHANDLER, AZ
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

