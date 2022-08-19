Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparklingThe LanternWesterville, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes defensive line depth looks to prove dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Columbus Metropolitan Library offering students free after-school snacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced that it has once again partnered with Children's Hunger Alliance to provide free after-school snacks to students at 15 of its 23 branches. Barnett Branch: Monday-Friday: 3:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. Driving Park Branch: Monday-Friday: 4:15-4:45 p.m. & Saturday:...
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
Pataskala kid's 'Freedom Feather' gets 3rd place in national mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Pataskala boy's flowing mane earned him third place and bragging rights in a nationwide mullet competition. The 2022 USA Mullet Championships kid's and teen contests came to a close and William Dale Ramsey, 7, from Pataskala took home the bronze, $250, and a pair of Pit Viper Sunglasses for his mullet, dubbed "Freedom Feather."
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
The Best Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Columbus has spent the last decade cementing itself as a food city. In this city, the only reason you need to give yourself to go out to dinner is that there are so many places worth trying. It would be criminal to stay home when there is delicious food being crafted just for you!
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
First responder hockey game's proceeds going to slain Clark County deputy's scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Springfield hockey rink will host a face-off between Ohio first responders with the proceeds going to a scholarship named for a Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty. The NTPRD Chiller ice rink will host the Hockey Helping Heroes initiative of the...
One pill can kill: DEA shares advice for college students
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, "One Pill Can Kill," is revealing how drug networks appear to be flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl. In Franklin County alone, overdose deaths from fentanyl increased by 13% between 2017 and 2021, according to the coroner’s office....
Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
Columbus Metropolitan Library has resources ahead of 1st virtual day amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools heading for virtual learning, the Columbus Metropolitan Library and its 23 locations have the tools and resources for families throughout Central Ohio to help keep children engaged. Ben Zenitsky with the Columbus Metropolitan Library says...
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
Intel in Ohio: The local business boon that could follow
CHANDLER, Ariz. (WCMH) – Where Intel goes, others will follow. Local leaders are expecting businesses to form and flourish when the tech company builds its largest manufacturing facility in the world right here in central Ohio. Once Intel’s New Albany campus is up and running, it’ll need suppliers to keep its semiconductor chip manufacturing process […]
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
