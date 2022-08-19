Read full article on original website
BMB
5d ago
The media also edited the video from the police not showing how he ran several cars off the road by traveling head on with them causing them to take evasive actions. He’ll be convicted once he goes to trial.
Reply
8
Manuel Ochoa
5d ago
From what I saw in the video, he ran away from the cops and then ran over a deputy with the ATV. And now he's free on bail? something doesn't add up here...
Reply(5)
6
Dexter J
5d ago
That's funny, "victim of overly aggressive deputies". So what was he doing? Playing tidly winks on the side walk?
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
Victim in June homicide was suspect in 2 January carjackings
There was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.
WDSU
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her children found temporarily incompetent, treatment plan set
NEW ORLEANS — A woman accused of stabbing her two young children — killing her 3-year-old daughter — earlier this month has been found temporarily incompetent to move forward with the legal process. Janee Pedesclaux's doctors recommended she be sent to a state hospital for treatment to...
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
Harbor Police officer fatally shoots man involved in domestic dispute, sheriff's office says
CUT OFF, La. — A Port Fourchon Harbor Police officer shot and killed a person they said was involved in a domestic dispute in Cut Off Tuesday afternoon. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, officers responding to a call of the dispute encountered a man who they say fired at them before an officer returned fire, killing the man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
New Orleans student accused of using taser on another student during fight on school bus
Days after a 12-year-old student brandished a gun around a school bus full of children in New Orleans, school leaders and New Orleans police said a student from the same school used a "taser-like device" on another student during a fight on a school bus on Wednesday morning. The 13-year-old...
Loyola Maroon
Man accused of raping student in Cabra Hall, police say
A man, who is not affiliated with Loyola, is accused of raping a woman in her dorm room Sunday in Cabra Hall, police said. The alleged rapist faces a charge of one count of simple rape upon arrest, according to an electronic police report filed by the New Orleans Police Department.
Mother defends 12-year-old pulling gun after school bus fight, says she was bullied
A New Orleans mom is defending her child’s use of a gun after a dispute on a school bus. “She was begin bullied, so that’s why she pulled out a firearm,” the 12-year-old girl’s mom said in a social media post.
Bogalusa mayor calls for calm after woman killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday
BOGALUSA, La. — A grandmother was killed in a drive-by shooting in Bogalusa. The shooting happened around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Police say several shots were fired at a house in the 1400 block of Main Street while multiple people were inside the home. According to Bogalusa Police,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Marrero crash; impairment suspected, authorities say
A person was killed and two others injured, including an 8-year-old girl, in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Marrero. Authorities say they believe one of the drivers was under the influence. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive when a pickup...
WWL-TV
After Mayor Cantrell supported carjacking suspect in court, victims want answers
NEW ORLEANS — The survivor of a carjacking said she hasn't been contacted by the Mayor to explain why she was at the sentencing hearing of her attacker. Eyewitness News introduced you to Madison Bergeron last week. She reacted to the silence from City Hall, after Mayor Cantrell was seen in court supporting a juvenile suspect's family.
12-year-old arrested after video shows student waving gun outside of N.O. school bus
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a gun incident involving a 12-year-old Akili Academy student. Videos posted on social media show two girls fighting on a bus after school on Friday. At some point, one of the girls gets off the bus at a bus stop and returns with what appears to be a gun in her hand.
Two Akili Academy students tased during fight on school bus
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police confirm two children who attend Akili Academy in the Ninth Ward were injured during a fight on a bus on their way to school on Wednesday morning. “Students on the bus were involved in a fight," Lt. Andrew Palumbo from the NOPD 5th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
fox8live.com
‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of the man allegedly shot and carjacked last month by an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth said the lax oversight of inmates at the facility has torn her family apart. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the upcoming transfer of violent juvenile...
L'Observateur
St. John Parish man sentenced to 11 years following Dollar General armed robbery
Edgard, LA – August 15, 2022 – Judge Nghana Lewis sentenced Antone Henderson, age 24 of Reserve, to eleven (11) years at hard labor, with the Department of Corrections on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The charge arose from a June 5, 2018, armed robbery, which occurred at the Dollar General located at 3499 West Airline Highway in Reserve, Louisiana.
Fatal crash in Marrero leaves 1 dead, 8-year-old in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a car in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Police say the crash happened at Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive intersection after 7:30 p.m. A pickup truck...
NOLA.com
73-year-old man injured in Holy Cross shooting dies; suspect in custody
A 73-year-old man shot in Holy Cross last month succumbed to his injuries and died Friday, according to the Orleans Parish coroner's office. He was identified as Charles Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was walking out of his house in the 6200 block of Royal Street on July 22 and heard...
WDSU
Akili Academy student arrested following incident with gun outside school bus
NEW ORLEANS — An Akili Academy student has been suspended and arrested following an incident with a gun. The incident happened Friday afternoon off campus. Video shared on social media shows the student, who is 12 years old, approaching and striking the side of the school bus. The student...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Central City double shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A 58-year-old man who was killed in a double shooting in Central City over the weekend has been identified by the New Orleans coroner. Larry Rudolph died Saturday, the coroner said. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street (map), according to preliminary...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Police say an impaired driver struck the vehicle head-on, killing one person and injuring two others, including an eight-year-old girl in critical condition. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and [..]
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 14