(Bedford) -- A Bedford team loaded with returning starters will take the field for the first time in 2022 against Lamoni Friday. The Bulldogs, who went 4-5 last year, won their final two games of the 2021 season and are looking to carry that momentum into the start of the new campaign with a lot of familiar faces on the depth chart.

LAMONI, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO