Reva M. Kelley, 98, Clearmont, MO
Notes:Reva passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Lloyd D. Hansen, 79, Hopkins, MO
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Memorials:In Lloyd's name to the Hopkins Missouri Fire Department. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Lloyd passed away at home on Monday, August 22, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Florence "Lucy" Maudling, 86, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port, Missouri. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Graveside Service and Interment: 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 26, Marshalltown Cemetery, Mount Ayr, Iowa.
Randall "Randy" Reafleng, 68 of Farragut
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home - Shenandoah. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:May be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial With Military Honors:Hamburg Cemetery. Notes:. Randy passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln. Remembrances and condolences...
Hamburg charter school instruction underway
(Hamburg) -- More than 30 high school students are participating in a new education venture in the Hamburg School District. Earlier this year, the State Education Board approved the district's charter school application. Instruction in Hamburg's Career Academy began earlier this month. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the program's enrollment exceeded original expectations.
Barbara L. Davis, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral Home 405 W. Thomas Ave - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Shen library, city receive forum donations
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting. Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah presented a check totaling $1,000 to Shenandoah Public Library in honor of Rosemary Revell Morrow’s family. Rosemary and husband Phil Morrow are members of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctioned the first-ever Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition late last month. ShenDig Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen says Rosemary visited the library as a child and worked there as a teen. Hensen says that experience influenced her career choice.
Bidders sought for Shen demo projects
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are continuing the city's aggressive approach to eradicating dilapidated structures. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the solicitation of bids for demolition and clean up activities at four properties: 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the latest properties targeted for removal continues the momentum created during his predecessor Dick Hunt's tenure. McQueen also credits City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen for his continued efforts to acquire nuisance structures through court activities.
Kansas commit Herold leading optimistic Shenandoah into season opener
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team enters 2022 in search of their first playoff berth since 2015. To get there, the Mustangs hope to lean on a new quarterback, a more balanced offense and a Division I recruit. "We're ready to go," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "The kids had a...
John Mullenix, 64 of Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Memorials:Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Clarinda XC aiming high in 2022
(Clarinda) -- After a memorable 2021 season, the Clarinda cross country programs aren't shying away from their aspirations of another special season. "There's a lot of excitement," Coach Jane Mayer said. "The kids cannot wait to compete. They're looking forward to getting the bugs out and competing." Last year, the...
Dorothy Bozwell, 89, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Shenandoah Early Bird
A promising season kicked off on a strong note for the Clarinda cross country program as the Cardinals swept the team titles at the Shenandoah Early Bird Tuesday.
Small, solid group looking to lead South Holt football in 2022
(Oregon, Mo.) -- South Holt is preparing for another campaign on the Missouri 8-player football trail. The Knights are looking to build on a 2021 season in which they went 7-3 and made a playoff appearance. They’ll have to do so with a small group of players, though. “We...
Page County supervisors back Rapp Park boat ramp
(Clarinda) -- Rapp Park Recreation Area is getting a new boat ramp--but not after considerable debate at Tuesday's Page County Board of Supervisors meeting. By a 2-to-1 vote, the supervisors approved Page County Conservation's request to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete renovation of a boat ramp at the park north of Shenandoah on Highway 48. County Conservation Director John Schwab made the request, providing a history of issues surrounding the ramp--which is actually the end of a gravel road leading into one of the park's lakes.
Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah check presentation to Shen Public Library
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Bedford carries experienced roster into opener against Lamoni
(Bedford) -- A Bedford team loaded with returning starters will take the field for the first time in 2022 against Lamoni Friday. The Bulldogs, who went 4-5 last year, won their final two games of the 2021 season and are looking to carry that momentum into the start of the new campaign with a lot of familiar faces on the depth chart.
Creston's Downing named to Senior Bowl Watch List
(KMAland) – Numerous regional college football players were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List. Creston alum and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is one of them. The Senior Bowl takes place annually in Mobile, Alabama. View the full list here and list of regional college athletes...
Stanton volleyball ready to contend in talented Corner Conference
(Stanton) -- The Stanton volleyball program returns plenty of experience and is ready to compete in the ultra-talented Corner Conference. The Viqueens got their first taste of live action Tuesday night when they swept Clarinda and Lenox. "We're excited to get back on the court," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "It...
Senior-heavy East Mills readies for early season test with Woodbine
(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
