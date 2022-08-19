ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigates accident north of Griswold; one person transported to the hospital via Lifeflight

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Griswold) A Red Oak man was transported via Lifeflight following an accident north of Griswold early Wednesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 2:28 a.m., first responders were called to the area “north of the fish farm” on 550th Street for a single vehicle accident. Investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office concluded that a white 2003 Buick Lesabre, being operated by John Mullenix of Red Oak, was traveling south on 550th Street. The Buick Lesabre entered the west ditch and rolled what appeared to be four to five times, ejecting Mullenix.

Due to the severity of Mullenix’s injuries, Lifeflight was called to the scene of the accident for direct patient care and rapid transport to a medical facility.

This accident remains under investigation at this time. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Griswold Fire and Rescue, Cass County EMS and Lifeflight 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. *Deputies arrested Dustin Ray Kilgore on August 15 following a traffic stop in Prescott and charged him with driving with a revoked license. *Deputies received a call on August 15 for an individual unwilling to exit a vehicle. Authorities arrested...
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sentencing delayed after Casey's car heist

AUBURN – Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri has filed a felony failure to appear charge against 28-year-old Karlee Antonson, who is listed as homeless. Court records say Antonson failed to appear Aug. 10 for sentencing. She was arrested after stealing a Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of Casey’s in Auburn while the owner was in the store.
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on Interstate 29 south just after midnight on Sunday. Officers said a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Griswold, IA
City
Red Oak, IA
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
knopnews2.com

Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested for Child Endangerment

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 23-year-old Andrew Michael Nagunst, of Red Oak, on Monday in the 100 block of N 5th Street for Child Endangerment-Bodily Injury. Nagunst was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $5,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buick Lesabre#Griswold Fire And Rescue#Cass County Ems
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Anthony David Hopkins of Osceola on Monday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Officers transported Hopkins to the Union County Jail and held him on a $1,000 cash bond. Creston Police arrested 40-year-old Joseph Mark Christman of Creston...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Stuart. The Stuart Police Department arrested Jesseca Lyn Pop, 41, of Salem, Ohio, following a traffic stop on August 15th. Pop was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Pop was held in the Adair County Jail on $25,000 bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Police report man in custody

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City High School was placed in “secure” status Monday before police took a Missouri man into custody. The secure status means that exits are locked and monitored while classes proceeded as normal. Earlier Monday, a Nebraska City woman notified police that a...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Auditor releases 2 Additional Filings

(Atlantic) Dave York and Julie Pollock filed papers for office, according to the Cass County Auditor’s Office. York’s filing is for the Agriculture Extension Council, and Pollock filed for a Hospital Trustee position. The complete list of filings is as follows:. District 2 Supervisor– Mark O’Brien.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on drug charges in Atlantic

(Atlantic) As part of an ongoing investigation, the Atlantic Police Department executed three search warrants on Monday. These warrants were executed at 405 Peach Street, 511 Walnut Street, and 706 Palm Street in Atlantic. As a result of this investigation, 19-year-old William Freemark of Atlantic was arrested for Possession of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Anita Fire Chief Warns Public of T-Shirt Text Scam

(Anita) Anita Fire Chief Eric Steffenson says a few individuals in his department recently received a text message stating, “Anita Fire Department T-Shirts $10.00 off.” He says you do not click on the link; it is a scam!. “This fire department does not text anyone to sell T-shirts,...
ANITA, IA
KETV.com

Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays

OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
OMAHA, NE
theperrynews.com

Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river

An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
ADEL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy