Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigates accident north of Griswold; one person transported to the hospital via Lifeflight

(Griswold) A Red Oak man was transported via Lifeflight following an accident north of Griswold early Wednesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 2:28 a.m., first responders were called to the area “north of the fish farm” on 550th Street for a single vehicle accident. Investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office concluded that a white 2003 Buick Lesabre, being operated by John Mullenix of Red Oak, was traveling south on 550th Street. The Buick Lesabre entered the west ditch and rolled what appeared to be four to five times, ejecting Mullenix.

Due to the severity of Mullenix’s injuries, Lifeflight was called to the scene of the accident for direct patient care and rapid transport to a medical facility.

This accident remains under investigation at this time. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Griswold Fire and Rescue, Cass County EMS and Lifeflight 1.