Dawn Wilhide Porter
5d ago
what about talking to Dolly, where is that part at and why did he want to talk to her. was there really bombs at these places?? where is the rest of the story?
Man arrested for stealing from Wilkinsburg finance department, police say
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A former Borough of Wilkinsburg Finance Department employee has been arrested after police said he stole a debit card from the branch. An investigation began in July after the borough finance director noticed a debit card was missing from the department. Wilkinsburg police detectives said 26-year-old...
wtae.com
Former Wilkinsburg employee accused of illegal usage of borough debit card
A former employee in Wilkinsburg Borough's finance department is accused of improper use of a debit card owned by the borough. Police said Terrell Fields was arrested Wednesday at his Pitcairn home. The investigation into Fields began when the borough finance director discovered a borough debit card was missing from...
Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper
John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
Man killed in Georges Township crash
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash in Fayette County Tuesday afternoon. Police said 78-year-old John Roderick was driving a Chevy Colorado on Georges Fairchance Road in Georges Township when he crossed the double yellow center lines and hit a truck. Roderick was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. Investigators said Roderick wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured and refused medical treatment.
wtae.com
Police: Driver fell asleep behind the wheel, leading to head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 34-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, leading to a head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two people. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. State police said the 34-year-old driver was traveling northbound on State Route...
Man charged, accused of pistol-whipping 2 people in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police said he assaulted two people with a gun in Clairton Monday night. Clairton police responded to the 1100 block of Marion Circle around 9:34 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man and...
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head; 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
New details have been revealed in a Jefferson County shooting. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Miller was pronounced dead at Trinity Medical Center West. Police confirmed that Matthew Lumpkin, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing the weapon from the […]
Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...
wtae.com
New Castle police release surveillance video of vehicle theft suspects
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police released a surveillance video on Tuesday that they said shows two women who are suspects in the theft of a vehicle. The theft happened on Sunday. Police asked anyone who recognized the women to call them at 724-656-9300.
Man accused of kidnapping woman and leading police on chase in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A high-speed police chase in North Versailles ended with the driver crashing into a police cruiser. But that's not the entire story. There's a twist.When police took the driver into custody, they noticed a woman in the car crying and visibly shaken.The woman told police Alando Brooks forced his way into her car at a gas station and threatened her at gunpoint to stay inside or he'd kill her."Who does that? That's crazy," said Nicole Riecke of Turtlecreek.Police say Brooks kidnapped the woman from a gas station with the intention of taking her to an...
Attempted kidnapping ends with chase and police car crash in western Pa.
According to WPXI, an attempted kidnapping ended during a police chase and subsequent crash in North Versailles, Allegheny County, on Monday. Citing police paperwork, WPXI said that Alando Brooks was speeding along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in North Versailles and didn’t stop when the authorities attempted to pull him over.
Wheeling Police arrest man after he threatens hotel employees with a knife
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police arrested an individual Tuesday morning after he brandished a weapon. Police say around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Springhill Suites in the 900 block of National Road for a report of a man inside being disorderly. According to police, the suspect was asked to leave the property […]
Man wanted in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy also arrested for Mill Creek shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.
WTOV 9
Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel
WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
Armed Johnstown man accused of threatening to kill, run over woman
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and run her over with his Jeep in Susquehanna Township on Sunday. Around 1:18 a.m. Aug. 21, state police in Ebensburg were sent to the 1100 block of Shawna Road for a report of a domestic […]
Police: Man robs game room with BB gun, stores cash in GoGurt box
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man armed with a BB gun accused of robbing Winning Wayz in Meyersdale was jailed shortly after a witness found him pumping gas at a nearby Sheetz. On Aug. 21 around 1 p.m., 41-year-old Brandon Thomas, of Berlin, allegedly walked into Winning Wayz, a game room with PA Game […]
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County
Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 motorcyclists seriously hurt in Indiana County crash
Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a crash Saturday in Indiana County, not far from the Westmoreland County border. State police said Bruce P. Kunkle, 59, of Saltsburg and Joseph Ross, 60, of New Alexandria were traveling north on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township at 1 p.m. when Kunkle’s hat flew off. He started slowing down to turn around to retrieve it and Ross wasn’t able to react quickly enough, troopers said.
westmifflinpolice.com
West Mifflin Police: Looking for Serita Wallace
The West Mifflin Police Department would like to know the whereabouts of Serita Wallace. Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Serita is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
