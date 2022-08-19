Read full article on original website
Meme Coins Redefined: HUH Token Aims To Overtake DOGE And SHIB In The Race For Utility, Potentially Raising $65 Million In Presale
As we like to refer to them, meme coins are cryptocurrencies created based on viral jokes. Despite their popularity among young and experienced crypto investors, they receive a fair amount of criticism from industry experts. Right now, the challenge is to alter perceptions or make something as amusing as a meme into a wise investment. Crypto enthusiasts must understand how meme coins are changing their fundamentals because social media trends and traders significantly impact the value of these cryptocurrencies.
Is There a Perfect Strategy for Crypto Investments? Check Out Dual Assets by YouHodler
As any crypto trader or investor may tell you, there are higher than normal risks when it comes to getting into cryptocurrencies. While the chances of making profits do exist, especially through different novel means such as staking, becoming a liquidity provider and other ways, the digital assets are prone to crashing hard as much as they rise in value.
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — August 15, 2022
LBank Exchange’s weekly report includes a summary of last week’s listings and this week’s exciting new listings. This report gives users more details to help them comprehend these unique opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: VST. Listing date: 15th August. Official Website: http://www.voicestreet.org/. About:. Voice Street...
Investors Take Bitcoin Off Crypto Exchanges ‘Like Never Before’. A Reason To Cheer?
Arcane Research, a cryptocurrency analysis firm, notes that bitcoin holders have been pulling their BTC off exchanges hysterically in a newly released report. This implies less interest among investors to trade or hold the crypto asset on centralized exchanges. Record Bitcoin Exchange Outflows. Arcane Research took to Twitter to share...
Ethereum And Immunicorn Finance Are Taking The Blockchain World By Storm
Ethereum (ETH) and Immunicorn Finance (IMU) are storming the blockchain world. There are still pockets of space for innovative coins to impact the cryptocurrency stage. With changes being made daily and new cryptocurrencies being created, these two tokens are making waves of impact across the industry. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH)...
Current BTC Price Level Has Entered An Attractive Buy Zone According To New Metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading around the $21k zone for a few days now, following a drop from its peak of $24,196 this month. The asset saw a low of $20,776 – its lowest value in 7 days – but has since surged above the $21k mark. Regardless, a recent chart indicates that most long-term holders are currently in loss, but an analyst has identified an attractive buy zone at this stage.
CANDYDEX Resets Token Price to $0.1, Commences Mega IDO Round
CANDYDEX ran its first IDO, which got a huge response from investors and the public at large. However, due to the ongoing bear market, the second round isn’t going so well, and investors have requested a reduction in the token price from $0.5 to $0.1. As a result, the...
Highest inflow of digital assets recorded in July; bullish momentum spills into August
The bulls are gradually staging a comeback in the markets following the gloomy days of June. As the bullish momentum persists, recent data has revealed an outstanding record witnessed last month. July saw the most significant volume of flows into digital asset investment products recorded this year. Digital assets investment...
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
The Bear Market Is A Breeding Ground For Blockchain Projects
When cryptocurrency markets turn bearish, many people automatically assume the worst. Some even consider it a time when projects stagnate or get abandoned, even though that isn’t necessarily the case. If anything, it is a time during which blockchain projects continue to build and thrive, assuming one looks at the crucial metrics.
GryffinDAO (GDAO) Might Be The Next Big Thing In Crypto World Just As BNB
There are hundreds of different token options available on the cryptocurrency market today. The resulting crypto landscape is becoming more competitive due to the emergence of numerous DeFi projects, NFTs, and other crypto applications. At the same time, new projects entering the market are also becoming more and more fascinating. These new cryptocurrency projects are focused on addressing the needs of specific crypto communities.
Hot P2E Game Tamadoge Sells Over Half of Tokens as Presale Races to $7 Million
Tamadoge, an Ethereum based play-to-earn gaming platform is pleased to announce the conclusion of the fourth phase of its TAMA meme coin presale. The event saw it raising a total cumulative sum of $6.5 million according to a recent press release. Tamadoge Records Outstanding Presale Round. Tamadoge has reported a...
$ZUNA Coin Latest Utility Gives Holders a Chance to Own a Percentage of its NFT Marketplace
$ZUNA coin took the crypto world by storm when it was launched. This is due to its excellent reward systems and exceptional plans for utility. The community was even more excited when the token developers released the Zunanaut NFT collection and now the Zunaverse NFT marketplace, which is already live. So, how can you become part of this exciting and highly profitable project? Read on to find out!
CoinLoan is Distributing Special Edition NFTs To Commemorate Its Five Years Of Operation
CoinLoan turns five this year. Since 2017, CoinLoan has experienced rapid growth and amassed a sizable and devoted customer base. CoinLoan is giving away limited edition NFTs as a way of saying thanks to its customers because, without them, the company would not be able to survive. Over the past...
Polarys Announces Launch of Its Genesis Utility NFT Collection
New web3 venture, Polarys has announced the launch of its Genesis NFT collection. This is coming as the company launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine. The first NFT collection will be minted and sold until August 31, 2022, after which all unsold NFTs will be burned. Polarys seeks to bring...
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations
Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
“Bitcoin Not Mature Enough To Act As Inflation Hedge” — SkyBridge Capital’s Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, does not think BTC can act as an inflation hedge just yet. Scaramucci is renowned for his bullish opinions on the digital gold. He has not relented in promoting Bitcoin and does not appear to want to stop anytime soon. Regardless, in...
Will Cat Coin Big Eyes Coin Take Over The Dog Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?
Meme coins have become more and more prominent over the years, the same way the cryptocurrency market has. Although not many people know that Dogecoin (DOGE) started as a joke in 2013 between two engineers, Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. Since then, the meme coin has become one of the top ten cryptocurrencies, with a market value of $8.72 billion as of writing. Similar coins have since come out, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) not being far behind one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2020, SHIB, known as “the Dogecoin killer,” ranks 12th with a market cap of $7.06 billion according to Coinmarketcap.
Bitcoin Basher Peter Schiff Pounces Again, Warns BTC Doomed For Another Terrifying Crash
Peter Schiff, one of bitcoin’s most notorious bears, is sticking by his prediction that the benchmark cryptocurrency is on the verge of more bloodletting. You could say the founder, CEO, and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital is a bitcoin perma-bear. Schiff shared his latest apocalyptic prediction on Twitter on August 22.
Contrary to popular belief, the filing shows Tesla recorded $68M in profit from BTC sale
Tesla has recently been the talk of the town within the crypto community. The electric vehicle company dumped about 75% of its BTC holdings despite CEO Elon Musk claiming the firm has “diamond hands” last year, sparking reactions and the belief that the company’s BTC bet was a fiasco, considering current market conditions. However, a filing shows Tesla made considerable gains from its BTC sale.
