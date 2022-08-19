Why re-live an Alabama football loss? They happen so rarely, there mere thought of them in the vivid detail fans all remember them must hurt so badly. Paul T. Graham and his fellow Crimson Tide fan friends have found the opposite is true through open, honest and downright hilarious conversations looking back on the 19 losses of the Nick Saban era since the 2008 season during the “19 Days of Misery” Twitter Spaces series.

