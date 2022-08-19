ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama football fans reliving rare, miserable losses on Twitter: ‘It’s therapeutic’

Why re-live an Alabama football loss? They happen so rarely, there mere thought of them in the vivid detail fans all remember them must hurt so badly. Paul T. Graham and his fellow Crimson Tide fan friends have found the opposite is true through open, honest and downright hilarious conversations looking back on the 19 losses of the Nick Saban era since the 2008 season during the “19 Days of Misery” Twitter Spaces series.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
Calhoun Journal

Big Man’s Moment for Anniston’s McElderry

Anniston, AL – Even though the play didn’t count, Anniston’s McElderry shows his skill and savvy as a receiver trying to save quarterback Kam Sandlin from a big loss in Friday’s season opener By Al Muskewitz The play didn’t count and it actually cost his team a penalty – and, if he were being honest about […]
ANNISTON, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown

Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama lineman called a grandpa for being born in 1998

Kendall Randolph has spent a quarter of his life as an Alabama football player. The offensive lineman and part-time tight end from Madison is beginning his sixth season in Tuscaloosa, having been granted an extra year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the 2020 season. Born...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Bills#Blazers#American Football#College Football#Uab Fall#Alabama A M
AL.com

Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died

Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Nick Saban, Greg Byrne contract updates coming Tuesday

Contract updates are set for two of the highest-paid employees at the University of Alabama. The UA System trustees compensation committee on Tuesday will vote on new deals for a few top names in the athletics department including football coach Nick Saban and athletics director Greg Byrne, the board announced Monday. New gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston will get her first contract while basketball assistant Antoine Pettway will also get a contract update.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22

We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy