wbrc.com
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
Nick Saban offers latest on Tyler Harrell, two in-state freshmen receivers
Alabama’s top three wide receivers from last season’s team are gone, and filling that void has not been a simple one-for-one swap to this point. There is a mix of incoming transfers, returnees and freshmen who have been competing since the spring for the playing time won last season by Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden.
Alabama football fans reliving rare, miserable losses on Twitter: ‘It’s therapeutic’
Why re-live an Alabama football loss? They happen so rarely, there mere thought of them in the vivid detail fans all remember them must hurt so badly. Paul T. Graham and his fellow Crimson Tide fan friends have found the opposite is true through open, honest and downright hilarious conversations looking back on the 19 losses of the Nick Saban era since the 2008 season during the “19 Days of Misery” Twitter Spaces series.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2
BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
Alabama football not trending for 4-star safety Makari Vickers
Alabama’s secondary class of 2023 has a chance to become even better on Friday night. Makari Vickers, a four-star safety, is set to announce his decision during a halftime ceremony at Robert F. Munroe (Fla.) Day School’s Corry Field. Vickers is down to the Crimson Tide, Michigan and...
Big Man’s Moment for Anniston’s McElderry
Anniston, AL – Even though the play didn’t count, Anniston’s McElderry shows his skill and savvy as a receiver trying to save quarterback Kam Sandlin from a big loss in Friday’s season opener By Al Muskewitz The play didn’t count and it actually cost his team a penalty – and, if he were being honest about […]
Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown
Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
Alabama lineman called a grandpa for being born in 1998
Kendall Randolph has spent a quarter of his life as an Alabama football player. The offensive lineman and part-time tight end from Madison is beginning his sixth season in Tuscaloosa, having been granted an extra year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the 2020 season. Born...
Nick Saban on new $93.6 million contract: ‘We look forward to finishing our career at Alabama’
Nick Saban said in a statement Tuesday he looks forward “to finishing our career at Alabama” just hours it was reported the Alabama coach got a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million. “Our family is very happy to agree to a contract extension with The University...
Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died
Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
Watch Deion Sanders gush over Nick Saban’s contract in front of Alabama coach
Nick Saban and Deion Sanders appear to be spending quite a bit of time together leading up to the college football season. Earlier Wednesday, Jackson State’s Coach Prime and the Alabama coach debuted their latest Aflac commercial - along with the Duck. In fact, they added an additional member to the Aflac team.
Urban Meyer discusses if Ohio State is on Alabama’s level
Urban Meyer is back on Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show. Meyer returns to his analysis position after a 2-11 coaching record with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL. He’s back with the show he was part of for its first two seasons. After resigning...
Power 25 Rankings: A new No. 1 team emerges following a Week 1 shakeup
As expected, there was quite a shakeup in the AL.com Power 25 rankings after the first week of action. Clay-Chalkville jumped to No. 1 following an impressive 48-0 win over Briarwood Christian. Previous No. 1 Thompson dropped to No. 4 following a 38-7 loss in the Freedom Bowl against Buford, Ga.
Nick Saban, Greg Byrne contract updates coming Tuesday
Contract updates are set for two of the highest-paid employees at the University of Alabama. The UA System trustees compensation committee on Tuesday will vote on new deals for a few top names in the athletics department including football coach Nick Saban and athletics director Greg Byrne, the board announced Monday. New gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston will get her first contract while basketball assistant Antoine Pettway will also get a contract update.
Calera, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spain Park High School football team will have a game with Calera High School on August 22, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’
ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
thebamabuzz.com
15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22
We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Archibald: In wild-eyed Alabama, parents must opt in for career counseling, out for spanking
This is an opinion column. I used to agree with Mark Twain, that God created idiots for practice. Birmingham School Board members pushing and shoving in a back room in an argument over … Teach for America. A Shelby County board putting an accused child molester – who later...
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
