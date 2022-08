About 200 new housing units are planned for Midtown, as a Harrisburg-based developer prepares to present its wide-ranging, multi-year building project to the city. Over the weekend, Midtown Redevelopment LLC held the first of three public information sessions to share its plan, which includes apartments, townhouses, a grocery store and commercial spaces in dozens of long-empty lots in the unfinished Capitol Heights and MarketPlace neighborhoods.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO