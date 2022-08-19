ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

Documentary highlights life of carnivorous plants in Alabama

The journalist credited with finding the slave ship Clotilda has a new documentary on a very different subject. Ben Raines highlights our state’s natural diversity including meat eating plants. The program is called Carnivorous Kingdom. It’s a look at Alabama’s pitcher plant bogs. It was filmed over three years throughout the state.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Steve Flowers: Special Alabamians

Under the title “Alabama is a Big Front Porch,” made famous by the legendary Alabama storyteller Kathryn Tucker Wyndham, I will continue to share some personal political stories with you this week. As many of you know, I have been friends with our iconic senior U.S. Senator, Richard...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
drivinvibin.com

5 Cool Places in Alabama

You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall

Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Wala#Pitcher Plant#The Pitcher Plant Bogs#Native American
AL.com

Child labor, faked death, NIL deals: Down in Alabama

More accusations of child labor have surfaced, and once again it involves a company that supplies auto parts to Alabama Hyundai. Dr. Pepper and Hooters reach NIL deals with players in the state. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

A Fresh As It Gets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s abundant freshwater fish took center stage recently at the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals at AWF’s Lanark Pavilion in Millbrook. Two of the top three recipes used spotted bass as their centerpieces, while a tasty bream dish rounded out...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
TROY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WAFF

Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10-year-old Luke Reaves arriving at Dealer’s Auto Auction. He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime. “He knew he was coming, but...
ATHENS, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday. The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22

We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Wet winter weather coming to Alabama

Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner. The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”. The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month...
ALABAMA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy