apr.org
Documentary highlights life of carnivorous plants in Alabama
The journalist credited with finding the slave ship Clotilda has a new documentary on a very different subject. Ben Raines highlights our state’s natural diversity including meat eating plants. The program is called Carnivorous Kingdom. It’s a look at Alabama’s pitcher plant bogs. It was filmed over three years throughout the state.
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
altoday.com
Steve Flowers: Special Alabamians
Under the title “Alabama is a Big Front Porch,” made famous by the legendary Alabama storyteller Kathryn Tucker Wyndham, I will continue to share some personal political stories with you this week. As many of you know, I have been friends with our iconic senior U.S. Senator, Richard...
Alabama schools to get $200,000 to address student ‘period poverty’
Beginning this year, many Alabama schools will receive free feminine hygiene products to distribute to students. The Alabama State Department of Education says it is still in the process of determining how best to distribute funds, but schools are expected to receive money and start purchasing supplies in October. The...
drivinvibin.com
5 Cool Places in Alabama
You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall
Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
thecutoffnews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Alabama from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Child labor, faked death, NIL deals: Down in Alabama
More accusations of child labor have surfaced, and once again it involves a company that supplies auto parts to Alabama Hyundai. Dr. Pepper and Hooters reach NIL deals with players in the state. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
wbrc.com
A Fresh As It Gets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s abundant freshwater fish took center stage recently at the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals at AWF’s Lanark Pavilion in Millbrook. Two of the top three recipes used spotted bass as their centerpieces, while a tasty bream dish rounded out...
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
WAFF
Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10-year-old Luke Reaves arriving at Dealer’s Auto Auction. He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime. “He knew he was coming, but...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday. The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by...
thebamabuzz.com
15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22
We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
apr.org
Wet winter weather coming to Alabama
Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner. The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”. The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month...
GasBuddy: Huntsville boasts some of the lowest gas prices in Alabama
GasBuddy said prices varied wildly across the city Sunday, with the cheapest station charging $2.89/gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.89/gallon.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WALA-TV FOX10
New studies show 31% of Florida students aren’t returning to college due to COVID-19
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New studies found young adults taking fewer classes, switching schools, or canceling college altogether, due to the pandemic. According to Quotewizard, 31% of students in Florida are not returning to college in 2022. The article states, “COVID-19 has changed students’ college plans more in some...
Courthouse News Service
Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
