The age of automobiles with internal-combustion engines is nearly over, but it's not over yet for the Ford Mustang. An all-new pony car will debut in September 2022, and while we don't know the long-term plan for Ford's enduring war horse, the seventh generation will start the same way the first gen did nearly 60 years ago: by converting gasoline into noise, tire smoke, and grins.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO