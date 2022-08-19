Read full article on original website
McLaren Solus Debuts As Single-Seat, Track-Only Special With 829 HP
McLaren has a surprise for us at this year's Monterey Car Week. The brand unveils the Solus that takes inspiration from open-wheel race cars. The company is making just 25 of them and every example already has a buyer. Deliveries begin in 2023. The Solus packs a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally...
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
McLaren's New CEO Loves SUVs, Says The Segment Is "Really Important"
Will McLaren offer an SUV? That question has been asked repeatedly for the last few years but as of August 2022, the answer is inconclusive. Under the helm of former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, the response was no. Now, Michael Leiters is the boss of the UK-based supercar brand. And his take on the subject isn't quite as firm.
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG Sings Like A Muscle Car On The Autobahn
Once upon a time, the Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG was the fastest car in the world with an automatic transmission. That was back in the early 2000s, and the title was short-lived once the Mercedes SLR McLaren hit the street. But this video featuring the old R230 SL-Class devouring the Autobahn reminds us just how much of a monster it was.
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach
Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
2024 Ford Mustang: Everything We Know
The age of automobiles with internal-combustion engines is nearly over, but it's not over yet for the Ford Mustang. An all-new pony car will debut in September 2022, and while we don't know the long-term plan for Ford's enduring war horse, the seventh generation will start the same way the first gen did nearly 60 years ago: by converting gasoline into noise, tire smoke, and grins.
Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Turn To Canada For Battery Production
The German brands aim to secure raw materials from Canada, and more. In almost simultaneous releases, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen both announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Canada in connection to battery materials and technology. Both German companies aim to advance opportunities across Canada's electric vehicle supply chain and secure sustainable sources of raw materials from the country.
Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed As Spectacular W16 Epilogue
The W16 era is ending as Bugatti is bidding adieu to the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine with the Mistral. The Chiron-based roadster is named after a wind blowing from the Rhône River valley that also served as inspiration in the 1960s for a namesake coupe/convertible sold by Maserati (and a 1990s Nissan Mistral in Japan). Speaking of past cars, the roofless machine from Molsheim boasts design cues derived from the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
Lamborghini Urus Performante Debuts With Devilish 666 Horsepower
If there's one model in the luxury segment that doesn't need an update to boost sales, it's definitely the Urus. Lamborghini's Super SUV has already been assembled in more than 20,000 units since entering production just four years ago. It has helped the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese achieve their best half-year sales ever in H1 2022 by delivering 5,090 cars. The LM002’s spiritual successor accounted for 61 percent of the total volume.
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
Czinger Debuts Four-Seat Hyper GT And Low-Downforce 21C V Max
The California-based supercar maker Czinger Vehicles uses The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week to make two big announcements. The company unveiled the four-seat Hyper GT and the high-speed 21C V Max. Czinger says the Hyper GT represents the company's new design direction. The company wants it to...
Lexus LFA Electric Successor Gets The Walkaround Treatment
It was mid-December 2021 when Lexus took us by surprise with the Electrified Sport, touted as a "next-generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA." It wasn't until June this year that the stunning concept received its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. A production version will follow, eventually.
Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews The Electric Future Of The Brand
For the first time in a long time, Bentley's cars are going to look a bit different. The new Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe makes its debut in Monterey, California, this week, and it previews what all models will look like moving forward. The Batur bucks the now-former Bentley design language...
Jeep Small Crossover Spied, Interior Exposed For The First Time
The Jeep Renegade is about to get a smaller brother and we have new spy photos with it. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of what is currently known as the “baby Renegade” and this time around, we are dealing with a combustion-powered prototype.
Audi Activesphere Concept Teaser Previews Off-Road Lifestyle Vehicle
Audi has been previewing what it believes could be the future of cars – electric and automated. The company has revealed three concepts that outline its vision for future mobility, and a fourth will join the group early next year. It’s called the Activesphere, and the company is already teasing it.
Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder Makes US Debut At The Quail
Maserati is showcasing a brand-new lineup at Pebble Beach for the Monterey Car Week, specifically during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The prestigious event saw the North American debut of the MC20 Cielo spyder. Maserati's Global Chief Executive Officer, Davide Grasso, was present for the ceremony alongside Maserati Americas CEO,...
Hotter Lamborghini Urus Model Teased Ahead Of Imminent Debut
We know that Lamborghini has planned a packed second half to 2022. The automaker is preparing to launch several new models, and one is close to breaking cover. A new teaser video posted to Twitter hints that a reveal is imminent, and we expect to see a new Urus debut.
Acura ZDX Returns In 2024 As Brand's First EV
The Acura ZDX name will return in 2024 as the moniker for the brand's first EV. The company will also offer it as a sporty Type S variant. According to Acura, the ZDX shares styling themes with the Precision EV Concept, which is one of the big debuts during this year's Monterey Car Week. We don't yet know which aspects of the concept might carry over to the version on sale because the designers are still finalizing the look at the design studio in Los Angeles.
