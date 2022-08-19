Read full article on original website
Plan to spend your Labor Day at Margaritaville's concert on Lake Conroe
Looking to squeeze in one last hurrah before summer ends? Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe is set to host headliner Rick Trevino on Labor Day weekend, and you're invited to join. Soak up the last bit of summer on Friday, September 2, with a night of classical and contemporary country...
Energy-efficient Richmond home hits the market at $2.8 million
The lowdown: Rolling blackouts and soaring electricity costs are a non-issue with this chic new construction in the gated Lakes of Williams Ranch community. The only modern home in this desirable area, it is outfitted with three Tesla batteries, a level 2 EV charger, and 34 solar panels, giving it the ability to power nearly 6,500 square feet without even the merest hint of a struggle.
