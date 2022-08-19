ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Energy-efficient Richmond home hits the market at $2.8 million

The lowdown: Rolling blackouts and soaring electricity costs are a non-issue with this chic new construction in the gated Lakes of Williams Ranch community. The only modern home in this desirable area, it is outfitted with three Tesla batteries, a level 2 EV charger, and 34 solar panels, giving it the ability to power nearly 6,500 square feet without even the merest hint of a struggle.
RICHMOND, TX
