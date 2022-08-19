Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Aston Martin Valkyrie And Full Carbon McLaren Senna Make A Splash In London
Who needs car shows when you can simply walk on the streets of London to check out high-end models? A year-round automotive festival, the United Kingdom's capital typically hosts the most exotic vehicles in the world, and these days you might be lucky enough to stumble upon two local products. Believed to be the first delivered to a UK customer, this yellow Aston Martin Valkyrie with red accents is only one of the 150 road-going hypercars to be made.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach
Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
2024 Ford Mustang: Everything We Know
The age of automobiles with internal-combustion engines is nearly over, but it's not over yet for the Ford Mustang. An all-new pony car will debut in September 2022, and while we don't know the long-term plan for Ford's enduring war horse, the seventh generation will start the same way the first gen did nearly 60 years ago: by converting gasoline into noise, tire smoke, and grins.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
MotorAuthority
Koenigsegg CC850 reimagines Swedish marque's first hypercar for the modern era
It's been 20 years since the start of deliveries of Koenigsegg's first car, the CC8S, and the Swedish marque has celebrated by reimagining the original hypercar for today. The result is the CC850, which Koenigsegg presented for the first time on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of the recent 2022 Monterey Car Week.
motor1.com
Lamborghini Urus tuned to make 780 bhp with G-Power enhancements
G-Power started nearly 40 years ago by tuning BMW and BMW M models. It expanded its expertise to include Mercedes-AMG in 2014 and 2019 for Porsche. G-Power is now ready to grow again, this time tackling Lamborghini. It’s starting with the Urus SUV. The stock twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine...
McLaren Solus Debuts As Single-Seat, Track-Only Special With 829 HP
McLaren has a surprise for us at this year's Monterey Car Week. The brand unveils the Solus that takes inspiration from open-wheel race cars. The company is making just 25 of them and every example already has a buyer. Deliveries begin in 2023. The Solus packs a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally...
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Debuts With Top Speed Over 300 MPH
The first official renderings of the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster came out in 2019, and after waiting several years, the roofless supercar is finally here. It debuts for the public on August 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. Hennessey claims the Venom F5 Roadster is...
Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG Sings Like A Muscle Car On The Autobahn
Once upon a time, the Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG was the fastest car in the world with an automatic transmission. That was back in the early 2000s, and the title was short-lived once the Mercedes SLR McLaren hit the street. But this video featuring the old R230 SL-Class devouring the Autobahn reminds us just how much of a monster it was.
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Is A Limited FIA Non-Homologated Race Car
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and the automaker has a very special way to share the moment with its fans. The firm presents the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 race car that will be produced in a highly limited run of just five examples. The machine comes with several hardware upgrades over the standard GT3 and some of them turn it into the most hardcore race car with a three-pointed star logo. There’s a very easy explanation for that, though.
MotorAuthority
Lucid Air Sapphire boasts third motor, 1,200+ hp, sub 2.0-second 0-60 mph time
If you thought 1,111 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds from the Lucid Air Dream Edition was extreme, get a load of the Lucid Air Sapphire that broke cover on Friday at Monterey Car Week. The Sapphire adds a third motor to make more than 1,200 hp and drop the 0-60 mph time to below 2.0 seconds. It also gets a host of performance upgrades to make it the brand's top track car.
S10 Backhands Tesla In Spectator Drags Battle
This short-track one-lap race shows exactly why many car people really don't like Teslas. We’ve all heard the stories of the one dedicated hillbilly builder with a passion for speed taking a truck that cost him less than a $1000 and turning it into something that can beat supercars. In fact, many of us car people with a love for racing are that person as our love for going fast drastically overestimates our wallet’s ability to provide for our hobby. This is how legends are made, start at the bottom with whatever you have and build it into the perfect weapon for your needs. At least that's what this driver must have been thinking when he absolutely embarrassed an electric car on the track.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV, Dodge Hornet, Porsche 911 GT3 RS: RAC #85
It's been a very busy week in the motoring world! With the Woodward Dream Cruise and Pebble Beach taking place around the same time, automakers are exploding with newsworthy debuts. And Dodge could have the biggest debut of them all. That's the main focus of this week's podcast. Dodge's self-proclaimed...
Motor1.com
