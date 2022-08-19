Read full article on original website
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca C
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Giada De Laurentiis’ “Mosaic” Caprese Salad Is Almost Too Beautiful To Eat
Though a classic Caprese salad is beautiful as is, Giada De Laurentiis just one-upped the traditional Italian dish. Dubbed the “Mosaic” Caprese Salad, your guests won’t know whether to eat this side dish or pay you admission to an art museum. “Watermelon Mosaic Caprese Salad!” De Laurentiis captioned an August 19 Instagram post. “Not only is it GORG, it’s a great way to make use of summer produce!” To make the Mosaic Caprese, De Laurentiis starts by cubing up her fruits, veggies, and cheese. For this dish, she used watermelon, honeydew, cherry tomato (which she just cut in half), and mozzarella cheese,...
TODAY.com
Send summer off with shrimp and corn salad, gin and juice
Chef JJ Johnson is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of his favorite end-of-summer entertaining recipes. He shows us how to prepare a seasonal shrimp and corn salad and refreshing passionfruit and gin cocktails. The perfect way to end summer is with beautiful shrimp, in-season corn and...
Geoffrey Zakarian's Secret Hack For Scrambled Eggs
Geoffrey Zakarian is a talented chef with two successful restaurants under his belt. He appears on Food Network's "Chopped," "The Kitchen," and "Big Restaurant Bet." The man is a fierce cook and is always happy to spread his vast culinary knowledge to his fans through short videos he posts on his Instagram. On his social media, Zakarian often shares simple tips and tricks to help everyday home cooks get dinner on the table. In 2022, he launched a separate Instagram account, called Zakarian Kitchen, where he offers up product recommendations, recipes, and more from his eponymous product line.
5-year-old gave his mom advice for handling nerves. It was both adorable and spot-on.
Any parent knows that kids can be surprisingly astute little philosophers at the most unexpected times. One minute your child is throwing a tantrum because you sliced their sandwich wrong, and the next they are blowing you away with their deep preschool thoughts. It's enough to give you whiplash, but it's also one of the most fun things about being around kids. You never know what they're going to say and sometimes what they say is just awesome.
KIDS・
Ina Garten’s 11 Best Recipes From ‘Barefoot in Paris’
Ina Garten’s ‘Barefoot in Paris’ is all about the ‘Barefoot Contessa’ star’s love for the city of lights.
This Is the $4 IKEA Item Kourtney Kardashian and I Both Swear By, and It’s Always on My Bar Cart
Danielle Blundell is AT's Home Director and covers decorating and design. She loves homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey—but not necessarily always in that order. I don’t have much in common with the Kardashians, but that hasn’t stopped me from watching their shows over the years. I wouldn’t say I’m a fan that lives for the weekly episodes, but every once in a while, I’ll binge a season once it’s available. Whatever you think about the sisters and their rise to fame and becoming bona fide business moguls, the one thing I will say is that they have pretty good taste in interiors — or, at least, their A-list designers, from Martyn Lawrence Bullard to Clements Design, do.
Dating and Wrinkled
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to wear wrinkled clothing. So, what do you do if your partner likes to wear wrinkled clothing? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
petpress.net
8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen
Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
PETS・
I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great
IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one. Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.
What the lines on red Solo cups really mean – they aren’t for measuring alcohol
RED Solo cups are synonymous with partying, but the disposable drinkware has lots of everyday uses. The real meanings of the lines seem mundane, but you might find yourself using the measurements every day. According to Reader's Digest, there's a common misconception that the lines on red Solo cups are...
yankodesign.com
This tiny modular tabletop griller lets you cook in 7 different ways, making outdoor cooking fun again
Many people have fun fantasies of eating outdoors, whether it’s at a campsite or just in your backyard. Most, however, only imagine the actual act of eating and socializing, but not what happens before and after that. Unless you’re a blue-blooded fan of grilles and barbecues, you probably aren’t too fond of the preparation and the actual cooking parts of the experience. And no one probably looks forward to the cleanup afterward. Cooking and cleaning are, of course, inevitable even when indoors, so the trick is to actually make those activities easier, usually by having good tools for the job. You might have smart ovens or multi-purpose cookware indoors, but this modular charcoal griller has you covered outdoors, including when it’s time to finally clean up the mess.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CINNAMON PECAN COOKIES
These Cinnamon Pecan Cookies are so good! Easy to make and the perfect treat. The cinnamon chips and the pecans are the perfect combination and go so well together. Honestly these these cookies are good year round, but we love them in the Fall months and they are perfect for the holiday season.
How Retinol Can Help Sagging Skin 'Snap Back,' According To Derms
Moisturizers, serums, facial oils, at-home chemical peels, exfoliants — the sheer number of skincare products available for purchase can be so overwhelming you may not know where to begin when building a solid skincare regimen. Experts may differ in their opinions of how many times per week you should exfoliate or whether products enhanced with gold are really worth your time and money, but there’s one ingredient you will rarely find them not on the same page about: retinol. Retinol is a form of vitamin A that is applied topically and can visibly improve the texture of your skin — a claim that so many other potions make but can’t actually deliver on. With that in mind, it’s important to understand the positives that come with using retinol, as well as some of its limitations so that you aren’t waiting for results that simply can’t be found in a bottle or tube. This is how retinol can help sagging skin “snap back,” according to dermatologists — as well as a few great tips on other things you can do to make you complexion glow.
One Green Planet
Golden Spiced Thai Noodles [Vegan]
Optional fresh ingredients: Thai basil and chopped cherry tomatoes. Add rice noodles to boiling water for around four minutes. Let sit then assemble the sauce ingredients. Add the oil, vegetable broth, minced ginger and garlic, and the spices to a skillet or low pan and sauté for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant and the garlic becomes golden.
How to Make Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls As Moist As Fresh-Baked Cinnabons
When it comes to hacks for canned cinnamon rolls, this one is as easy as it is effective.
CNET
Cut an Onion With No Tears or Mess Using This Quick Tip
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you're a regular cook, you know how often you need to slice or dice an onion. It's the foundation of recipes around the world -- and many around our own families' tables.
3 Window Cleaning Tips I Learned From My Polish Grandmother
Marlen is a writer first, vintage hoarder second, and donut fiend third. If you have a passion for finding the best taco joints in Chicago or want to talk about Doris Day movies, then she thinks an afternoon coffee date is in order. published Yesterday. My grandmother is from the...
psychologytoday.com
Single People, What Are You Waiting For?
The sociology of time reminds us that waiting is linked to social power. A psychological characteristic of waiting that makes it stigmatizing in enterprising cultures is that it is passive. The belief that what all single people want, more than anything else, is to become unsingle, is a myth. Most...
pethelpful.com
Video of Bunny Happily Enjoying His Bedtime Salad Has Everyone Obsessed
Everyone likes a little late night snack. Even one rabbit from Cleveland, Ohio named Walter, whose adorable late night nibbles have caught the attention of the internet. People couldn't get enough of the bunny as he ate something light before bed. Watching this bunny eat before bed is so relatable!
Fried bologna fills bill for discriminating shopper
We received an interesting e-mail recently from a reader who claims to be something of an epicurean when it comes to preparing food on a narrow budget. The missive from a fellow by the name of Mason reads in part:. I have enjoyed reading your columns on food, and I...
