KNOE TV8
Sandbagging stations, flooded roads and more during excessive rain
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss has seen excessive amounts of rain as of this morning, Aug. 23, 2022. Although it looks as if the rain is slowing down, there are still rainfall chances throughout the day. There is a possibility of flooding, down trees, road closures and more. This...
Franklin Parish offering sandbags to citizens
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the expected rainfall and flooding over the next few days, Sheriff Kevin Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the Franklin Parish Police Jury to provide filled sandbags that will be available for pickup at the arena north of Winnsboro. There will be a limited […]
KNOE TV8
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
KSLA
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Monroe are battling inches of water as more rain moves into the ArkLaMiss for the next several days. Some are battling growing levels of water in their own backyards. A Monroe couple is experiencing flooding in their backyard on Wilmuth Street for the first, and they say the flooding began Monday morning.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish Schools closed on Wednesday 8/24
Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - All Franklin Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 24th according to Superintendent John Gullatt. Gullatt says it’s out of an abundance of caution due to closed roads throughout the parish.
City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
KNOE TV8
Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
Louisiana Living: City of Monroe Fire Department and Police Department
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is joined by Police Chief, Vic Zordan, and Fire Chief, Terry Williams. Zordan and Williams discuss the hiring and recruitment process for the Monroe Police and Fire Departments as well as the benefits of joining these organizations. Watch the video above for more information.
KNOE TV8
In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich. The ingredients you’ll need are below:. *1 lb catfish strips. *4-6″ po’boy bread...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
Monroe Police Department investigate shooting by a local bail bonds employee
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just before 8 p.m. on August 22, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 165 South in response to a shooting call. There was an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body when officers arrived on […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods
Grambling State University Hosts 20th Annual Evening with GSU Athletic Department. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Joshua Mote earns Master's degree from Louisiana Tech. Updated: 14 hours ago. Former Oak Grove football star graduates with second degree ahead of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A West Monroe man was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Friday in connection with a March 25 shooting at Bulldog Crossing Apartments at 2011 West Alabama Avenue in Ruston. Tomaz C. Austin, 21, of West Monroe, was picked up at the Ouachita Correctional Center by Ruston Police Friday...
KNOE TV8
VIDEO: Some dogs run from rain, this Monroe pooch dances in it!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been raining nearly non-stop for the last couple of days or so, but not everyone is too worried about it. Unlike like some dogs who may cower from storms, ‘Monster’ here has no problem with a little rain. Or a lot of it. In fact, this Monroe pooch seems to enjoy it!
Police arrest one of the Washington brothers for the Adams Street shooting; one brother is on the run
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/24/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, Jaylen Marquez Washington was arrested for his alleged involvement in the July 16, 2022, Adams Street shooting that resulted in five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Jaylen was charged with five counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Illegal Use […]
KNOE TV8
West Monroe pair accused of selling pills laced with fentanyl
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe people have been accused of possessing and distributing counterfeit pills that were discovered to contain fentanyl, affidavit records say. The Metro Narcotics Unit says they began an investigation on Aug. 8, 2022, into Markecia Modicue and Kenzie Davis selling counterfeit oxycodone pills....
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Council approves development of master plan to revitalize parks
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council has given the green light to a plan to revitalize the city’s parks and community centers. “We want to hear from the public,” Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. “That’s the whole goal is to get community input and let those drive whatever capital projects that we want to move within those parks.”
KNOE TV8
Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.
KNOE TV8
Monroe pro-life centers sees increase in demand for services
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pro-life advocates say there has been an increased need for pregnancy services in Louisiana since Roe v. Wade was overturned. One organization that says they are ready to handle the increased need is the Life Choices Pregnancy Center of Monroe. Executive director Lyndsay Sikes says she’s...
