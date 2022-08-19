ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Fox17

MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
KENTWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Fox17

1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound, while 2 people are in custody on weapons and other charges Wednesday morning. The 25 year-old arrived at the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers say a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Bangor auto shop receives cease and desist order from Sec. of State

BANGOR, Mich. — A Bangor auto shop was issued a cease and desist order for allegedly servicing cars with expired credentials. The Michigan Secretary of State says Lenard’s Automotive operated with a mechanic certification and repair facility registration that had expired in 2009 and 2013, respectively. We’re told...
BANGOR, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Heights shooting ends with crash, multiple injuries

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that began with a shooting in Muskegon Heights Tuesday evening. The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) says they responded to reports of shots fired near Lincoln Avenue and Hoyt Street shortly after 5 p.m. We’re told officers located...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 24

1. An alligator was found in an Edison neighborhood on Tuesday. Kalamazoo Department Of Public Safety says a sergeant came across the creature as it was crawling across Lake Street near Division. Officers were able to safely secure it before it crawled into the sewers. A local alligator rescue will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Community Policy