MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Michigan woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
Man accused of paralyzing Kzoo public safety officer arraigned on OWI charge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of hitting and paralyzing a public safety officer in Kalamazoo last month has been arraigned. The incident left Officer Tom Maher paralyzed from the waist down on Saturday, July 9. The suspect, identified as Deymeon Todd, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was...
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound, while 2 people are in custody on weapons and other charges Wednesday morning. The 25 year-old arrived at the hospital just before 12:30 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers say a...
Police catch alligator crossing street in Kalamazoo
KDPS says they caught an alligator spotted crawling across Lake St. near Division St. in Edison. They're still looking for its owner.
Bangor auto shop receives cease and desist order from Sec. of State
BANGOR, Mich. — A Bangor auto shop was issued a cease and desist order for allegedly servicing cars with expired credentials. The Michigan Secretary of State says Lenard’s Automotive operated with a mechanic certification and repair facility registration that had expired in 2009 and 2013, respectively. We’re told...
GR man arrested for illegally buying, selling guns
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly illegally buying and selling guns.
Muskegon Heights shooting ends with crash, multiple injuries
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that began with a shooting in Muskegon Heights Tuesday evening. The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) says they responded to reports of shots fired near Lincoln Avenue and Hoyt Street shortly after 5 p.m. We’re told officers located...
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities. The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.
$2.4M federal grant to prepare Michigan's incarcerated veterans for societal reentry
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will receive $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor toward benefiting the state’s incarcerated veterans. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the money will be used to offer education and career assistance to veterans lodged at seven Michigan prisons.
Dog virus in Michigan leads to death of dozens of pups, causing panic amongst pet owners
An unidentified dog virus in Michigan that's killing young dogs in a matter of days has led experts to issue a warning to keep pets at home
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.
Ottawa Co. program to receive $20K toward giving juvenile offenders second chance
HOLLAND, Mich. — A $20,000 award from the Community Foundation of the Holland Zeeland area (CF/HZ) will help give first-time juvenile lawbreakers in Ottawa County a chance to make amends. Mediation Services says the award will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 6. “We are grateful for this investment from the...
Morning Buzz: August 24
1. An alligator was found in an Edison neighborhood on Tuesday. Kalamazoo Department Of Public Safety says a sergeant came across the creature as it was crawling across Lake Street near Division. Officers were able to safely secure it before it crawled into the sewers. A local alligator rescue will...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Eaton County
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspect is in custody and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.
Timothy Kozal accepts offer to become Muskegon's new director of public safety
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Kozal has accepted an offer to become Muskegon’s newest director of public safety. The Muskegon Police Department says Kozal will be sworn in on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Kozal previously served as police chief in Ludington after working for the Kalamazoo Department...
Police looking for two missing teens in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who went missing this weekend. The Fremont Police Department is investigating a report of two missing runaway teens last seen Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release from the police department.
Section of Columbia Avenue reopens after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County has reopened following a crash Monday morning. County dispatchers say the closure affected Columbia Avenue east of Main Street until around noon. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook -...
2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for third suspect
Two people were arrested after a standoff with a shooting suspect on Grand Rapids' south side late Friday night.
