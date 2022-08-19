SiMan Baby's family speaks on experiencing sorrow, legacy, and the SiMan Stay Positive Foundation Weekend event

The family of the late radio veteran Silas "SiMan Baby" Alexander visits The Mental Space with Sean Garvey to discuss the powerful legacy SiMan left behind in broadcasting and how they cope after losing him to pancreatic cancer on March 1, 2022. WAOK's brand manager Joyce Littel alongside trauma therapist Michael Tanner also weighed in on the conversation as Littel explains her feelings after losing SiMan.

Silas "Lex" Alexander IV (son of SiMan Baby) and Sandra Alexander (wife of SiMan Baby) also encouraged listeners to attend the first annual SiMan Stay Positive Foundation Weekend on September 3rd and 4th. The event will help raise the awareness and the fight to beat various forms of cancer, including pancreatic cancer.

Listen to the full conversation on The Mental Space with Sean Garvey .