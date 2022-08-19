Akelynn's offense could carry team to a solid season

The last time that Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy had a winning football season, Matthew Stephens was not the head coach. This year, Stephens' gut feeling is his team will win plenty.

Last year, Stephens was the offensive coordinator on a team that won just one game. This year, the 1994 Lakeland Kathleen graduate is the head coach on a team that shows promise in several key areas, including a slew of playmakers at the running back and wide receiver positions.

On defense, the team is young. And Stephens is doing his best to put together a formidable run-pass stopper.

"We do have a powerhouse (offense)," Stephens said. "I don't know what to tell at defense. But I think it'll work. We will be able to withstand that they are real young in the field."

Akelynn Angels Christian Academy

Head Coach: Matthew Stephens (1st year)

Coaching Staff: Malik Thomas, Ricky Johnson, Ted Sharp and James Blake.

2021 Record: 1-9.

Last time in Playoffs: Never.

Players to watch: CB Javarius McClendon (Junior., 5-9, 130); WR/CB Tyh-yae Cooper (sophomore., 5-8, 139); DT Juquantae Hawthorne (Sr., 6-1, 240);

2022 Schedule

Sept. 1 — At Fort Meade (7 p.m.)

Sept. 15 — At IMGW (Bradenton)

Sept. 23 — At Wildwood

Sept. 30 — SJPII (Tallahassee)

Oct. 21 — At TKA (Woodstock, Ga)

Oct. 28 — At TFA (Orlando)

OFFENSE

On the offensive side of the football the Wildcats will run a one-back spread offense. The running backs will be senior Christopher Henry, sophomore Timothy Jones, and running back Fuzzy Dunbar. At receiver are Cooper, McClendon and Gary Harden.

DEFENSE

On defense, Stephens said the team will run a 4-3-4. With a defense comprised mostly of young players, Stephens and his coaching staff will coach those players up as much as possible.

OUTLOOK

There are grand total of 18 student-athletes on the team. Throughout the spring and summer, Stephens' goal was to whip his players into top shape, so there was a lot of lifting and drills to prepare for the upcoming season.