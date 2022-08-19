ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC is consistently reaching out to this top recruit in 2024

By Zack Pearson
 5 days ago

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have yet to land a recruit in the 2024 class but there’s no need to panic. It’s very early in the recruiting cycle for the 2024 class and the staff does have some top targets with offers out there.

One of those targets is five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson .

The New York native is ranked No. 2 overall in the 2024 class , making his mark as one of the top players overall. He has a total of 11 offers so far in his recruitment including one from UNC. While there hasn’t been a lot of news on his recruitment, things are starting to pick up for him and in a recent interview, Jackson admitted that the Tar Heels are a team that is reaching out to him consistently.

Here’s what Jackson told Circuit Scouting about teams involved right now:

“It is about six schools that I am hearing from right now and have been reaching out consistently. UCLA reaches out, Kentucky, Oregon, Kansas, UNC reaches out, I hear from Duke but they haven’t offered yet.”

For UNC, they have some tough competition in this recruiting race including blue bloods Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA and Duke. Although the Blue Devils haven’t offered yet, we have to imagine an offer is coming down the line for Jackson. Oregon is also in the mix and a team to watch in this recruitment.

