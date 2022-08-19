ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 2

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
Fast Company

This is why electric vehicles are stuck in neutral

Global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are projected to reach 40 million by the end of 2030. Coupled with The White House’s target that 50% of new U.S. car sales must be zero emission by the end of the decade, the industry needs to rapidly scale to achieve these milestones. However, before the global acceleration to the EV future can be realized, there are some fundamental challenges to overcome.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
Dayana Sabatin

10 States That Are Sending Stimulus Checks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check starting this week. The state joins a number of others that are giving residents varying amounts of money in the form of stimulus checks. It's been over a year since the federal government last issued stimulus checks to Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Congress#Usafacts#U S News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Fatherly

How Long Does Weed Stay In Your System?

Marijuana is not legal in the United States. It’s easy to forget the fact that whether you live in weed-happy Colorado or quick-to-prosecute Idaho, the federal government does not recognize a right to carry, ingest, or grow marijuana. There are consequences to this fact if you choose to smoke pot, responsibly or not. Federal employment is one obvious one. If you’re in a job that tests, you need to pass that test. Custody is another sticky situation for marijuana users. Divorced dads can lose custody rights of their children if they fail that test.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy