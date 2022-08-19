ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amagansett, NY

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple's Hamptons party shut down by cops

By Emily Smith
The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time.

Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin.

A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13.

The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin.

“Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says.

“They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called the police, who shut the party down.

“Staff from the town clerk’s office also attended to see if the party was a code violation. You can’t have more than 50 people at a gathering in the area without a permit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRA9t_0hNfGHbb00
She may be the Apple of her mother’s eye, but she can also throw a wild Hamptons party.

Paltrow — who has built an empire based on clean and healthy living — and her husband, Brad Falchuk, were not believed to be at the property at the time. Her rep didn’t comment.

A spokesperson for the East Hampton Town Ordinance Enforcement Department, which issues permits for events in the area, confirms to Page Six, “We went to [Paltrow’s] house following complaints about noise.

“When we got there, we found there to be less than 50 people there, so they were within code. If anyone got a ticket, it would be from the police.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAOM1_0hNfGHbb00
Paltrow’s estate in Amagansett was the scene of a wild party.
Yellow House Images / MEGA

East Hampton police did not comment.

Martin — whose dad is Coldplay superstar Chris Martin — turned 18 in May. The exes also share a son, Moses, who is 16.

Paltrow, 49, celebrated Apple’s birthday by writing on Instagram at the time, “I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAhI9_0hNfGHbb00
Apple is the eldest child of Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin.

“You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words.”

The Goop founder continued, “You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiX3I_0hNfGHbb00
The mother-daughter duo were photographed strolling through New York City on Aug. 9.
TheImageDirect.com

“Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama.”

Earlier this month, Paltrow and her look-alike daughter spent time together in New York City.

The pair headed to get facials, ate vegan Chinese food and dined at celebrity hotspot Via Carota.

Comments / 49

C. Vanessa
5d ago

Why do people feel a need to go online to post love letters to their families, and go online to write things about their just deceased loved ones ? This is all so personal and private, I don't get the need to do that at all, it's just weird! Why not just write a private letter to your husband, wife, child etc? And why not just write an obituary and put it in the paper? There is all this weird narcissism that goes on online, it's like emotional exhibitionism!

Reply(5)
28
Jennifer Harvey
4d ago

Good . Just because your mom is a celebrity doesn’t mean the law don’t matter to you. Spoiled kid

Reply(1)
20
stanley normoyle
4d ago

Oh the problems the elite have in life. Pissed of the other elite neighbors Poor baby’s

Reply
5
 

