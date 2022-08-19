ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Leader

All Saints Academy in Corning will not reopen for fall semester, cites falling enrollment

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Leader
The Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9usZ_0hNfGCBy00

All Saints Academy, a fixture in Corning for more than 150 years, will not reopen for instruction this fall.

The Catholic Diocese of Rochester, which oversees All Saints Parish in Corning, announced the decision Friday, citing eroding enrollment numbers.

Father Matthew F. Jones, pastor of All Saints Parish, All Saints Academy Principal Mary Anne Lacey and James Tauzel, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Rochester, sent a joint letter to school families, teachers and staff Thursday to notify them of the decision.

All Saints Academy, located at 158 State St. on Corning's Southside, offers instruction to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

In 2017, there were 115 students enrolled in classes. As of Aug. 18, 2022, there were only 33 students registered for the coming academic year, and 102 registered students were needed to balance the operating budget, parish officials said.

HealthPrescription drugs, Medicare: What the Inflation Reduction Act means for New Yorkers

For subscribersHow Watkins Glen race can impact NASCAR playoffs and 4 more storylines to watch

Entertainment'Blown Away' Season 3 has close ties with CMoG. How to see the glass in person

The letter noted the majority of families who withdrew their registrations in July and August cited “economic andpractical challenges that make Catholic education at All Saints difficult to maintain.”

St. Mary’s School, the predecessor of All Saints Academy, was established in Corning in 1855.

At one time, there were three separate Catholic schools in Corning. In 1971, St. Mary’s School and St. Patrick’s School combined to become Catholic School South, housed in the former St. Mary’s School.

At the same time, St. Vincent’s School was renamed Catholic School North. In 1980, Catholic School South and Catholic School North combined to become All Saints Academy, at the historic St. Mary’s School site.

The letter recognized the commitment and generosity of generations of school families for making the school a “Christ-centered community of academic excellence.”

It also expressed gratitude for "the faith, commitment, and dedication of the All Saints Academy staff, who have been some of the longest-serving and most successful educators in the Rochester Diocese.”

While classroom education will not continue, officials say All Saints Academy will keep providing access for youth and families to "faith formation programs."

The Rev. Salvatore R. Matano, Bishop of Rochester, will visit All Saints Parish at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18, which is Catechetical Sunday, to preside and preach at Holy Mass.

For more information on All Saints Academy, go to asacorning.org.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly Glen celebrates first annual music festival

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The First Annual Waverly Glen Music Festival will start this week on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater. Guests can expect live music with free food and drink. The lineup is as listed : 12:00 – The Valley […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads School District hiring staff support

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads School District is now fully staffed and prepared for the 2022-2023 academic school year to begin.  Due to the pandemic teacher shortages were at the highest in history.  Dr. Thomas J. Douglas, The Superintendent of Horseheads shares with 18 News that schools are fully staffed with teachers. However, they […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Education#Catholic Schools#K12#The Catholic Diocese#New Yorkers#St Mary S School#All Saints Academy
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 4, 2022, property located at 2 Wards Lane, Village of Newark Valley, from Jonathan Beck and Patricia Flint-Beck to Jeffrey Czebiniak for $212,234. On Aug. 5, 2022, property located at 2001 Main St., Town of Owego, from Steven and Peggy Ayers to Charles Ayers III for $85,000. On...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arnot Ogden Medical Center Celebrates Little Miracles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center celebrated a NICU reunion and its 50th anniversary. The event had live music, face painting, a bouncy house and loads of sweets to celebrate all the graduates of the NICU. Lauren Little, an organizer of the event, said the parents of NICU...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

ACA Hosts 17th-annual Garlic Festival

The American Civic Association held its 17th-annual garlic festival today. The event aims to represent a variety of cultures through garlic filled dishes. For the first time, the festival was held at Ross Park Zoo -- traditionally held in the ACA parking lot. The venue was filled with sponsors, vendors,...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair

If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Cruising Seneca Lake with Captain Bill’s Boat Tours

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Finger Lakes region is well known for its great wineries and waterfalls, but the lakes themselves are also something special and worth exploring. So, when visiting Watkins Glen, I was excited to take a Seneca lake tour with Captain Bill’s Cruises.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: August 22, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, five young boys were arrested yesterday after attempting to derail a passenger train at a crossing in Hillcrest. They placed large pieces of iron on the tracks and covered them with leaves, then hid in the bushes to watch what would happen when the train came along. Luckily the engine was not derailed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
WATERLOO, NY
rewind1077.com

Saunders Park to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Emergency water main repair in Ithaca and traffic impacts

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Emergency water main repair in Ithaca. The 200 block of South Albany Street is closed until 7:30 a.m. to repair the broken water pipe. Buildings in the area could experience low or no water pressure. The city recommends Fayette Street or South Geneva Street as detours. Residents on the impacted part of South Albany will have access to their homes.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Local counties announce property tax auction start dates

(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Workers Honored for Work During Pandemic

BATH, NY (WENY) -- Steuben County officials recognized employees Monday morning for their selfless work since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public Health Director Darlene Smith thanked roughly 150 county employees at Monday's legislature meeting. Each county worker received a challenge coin, a military-style honor for their hard work and efforts across all county departments.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Horseheads, NY USA

As grocery prices have increased, I try to find the best bargains for my buck. As I was heading into Tops Markets, this beauty caught my eye. Saved money and found a beautiful quilted heart ❤️ So needed this uplifting gift today!! ♥️
HORSEHEADS, NY
The Leader

The Leader

494
Followers
128
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Corning, NY from Corning Leader.

 http://the-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy