Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Motorcyclist in fatal Milton Township crash identified
The victim of a fatal motorcycle accident in Mahoning County has been identified. OSP says the 57-year-old Francis Cooper Jr. of Diamond, Ohio struck a deer along Mahoning Avenue, just east of Route 534 in Milton Township after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers say Cooper was ejected from the motorcycle upon...
WYTV.com
Police investigate crash on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident on the north side of Youngstown. It happened just a short time ago on Covington Street. The vehicle did not go into the building but did smash into an air conditioning unit. A fence was also damaged. Right now it...
Big changes underway along Ohio Turnpike: What you can expect amid removal of gates at toll plazas, lane conversions
BEREA, Ohio — Changes are currently in progress along the Ohio Turnpike in what is being called “the largest construction project” in the roadway’s history since the years leading up to its completion in 1955. It’s a project that involves lane conversions, the removal of gates...
WYTV.com
Driver hits, kills Kent State student on scooter
KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Summit Rd. at State Route 261 in Franklin Township. According to OSHP, the student was on an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim identified in fatal Mahoning County motorcycle crash
As a result, Mahoning Avenue is closed from the near 1400 block to State Route 534 in Milton Township.
WFMJ.com
Teens accused of crashing stolen car into Mill Creek Park stone bridge
Mill Creek Metroparks police are charging two people tracked down after a stolen car caused what police say was major damage to a stone bridge. Witnesses reported that a Mazda crashed near the Birch Hill Cabin Tuesday morning, knocking large blocks from a stone bridge. Police found the damaged car...
WYTV.com
Police arrest 2 after crash, chase at Mill Creek Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Tuesday took two people into custody after a foot chase in Mill Creek Park. Brian Reed, 18, of Westchester Drive in Austintown, and a 16-year-old from Struthers were both arrested following the foot chase that began after a car stolen from Austintown crashed into a bridge about 10:20 a.m. at Birch Hill Drive and West Avenue in the park.
Work begins for new Youngstown gas station
Work began at the Check-N-Go corner store Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Woman facing charges after fight involving knife in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township. According to a police report, officers were called to the 7300 block of Salinas Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police reported that a man and a woman who were involved in the fight were there, as well as a relative of the woman and a baby.
WYTV.com
Verdict reached in Trumbull County murder case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Trumbull County murder trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict against Cedrick Patterson on a murder charge and six other charges that he faced. He was acquitted of the tampering evidence charge that he faced. Patterson was accused...
1 dead, 1 injured after Ashtabula County motorcycle crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead and one injured in Ashtabula County.
WYTV.com
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from several different departments battled a garage fire in Greenville Sunday night. Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m. According to the Greenville Firefighters IAFF Local 1976 Facebook page, they found a detached garage fully involved threatening to catch the house on fire. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend. The checkpoints were conducted Friday and Saturday. The first was set up from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at South Avenue and Larkridge. The second was from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. at the East Golf, Hike and Bike Trail. on Route 224.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
WYTV.com
Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman that was charged with murder for a hit-and-run crash in May has been taken into custody. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was picked up Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. She is facing charges of murder and theft for...
WYTV.com
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month. The company and MetroHealth Medical Center confirmed Joseph Ferrall died Friday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources,” TimkenSteel said...
WFMJ.com
Semi rolls over at Girard gas station
A semi-truck and trailer rolled over onto their side at the Pilot Truck Stop in Girard entrance along Salt Springs Road. Roadways near the accident are open, emergency crews are on-site to assist. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.
WYTV.com
Shooting of child leaves clergy frustrated in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown pastor Lew Macklin with Trinity Baptist Church says the shooting of a six-year-old child on what would have been his first day of school should make the community uncomfortable. He said those who have information about the early morning incident on East Avondale need...
Comments / 0