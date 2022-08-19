Read full article on original website
New Hancock Shaker Village head explains what the utopian Christian sect can teach us about sustainability, equity
The Hancock Shaker Village Board of Trustees have picked Jennifer Trainer Thompson’s successor to lead the Pittsfield, Massachusetts museum. Nathaniel Silver, currently the Curator of the Collection and Division Head at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, has also worked at The Frick Collection in New York City and the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Next month, he’ll take over as Executive Director and CEO of the village site that once housed the communally-minded utopian Shaker sect. Silver spoke with WAMC.
8/23/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, author, poet, novelist, storyteller and scholar of Native American culture Joseph Bruchac, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
North Adams city council embraces mayor’s plan to charge $40 daily to visitors for event parking
The council heard a communication from Mayor Jennifer Macksey about establishing a daily event parking fee of $40. “These are non-city sponsored events that are tying up a lot of city resources, and this is a way to generate some money to put back into our public safety department, and also to have some order in these public lots which we're lacking," said Macksey. “We're going to have more staff, more volunteers monitoring those parking lots. All of the people who currently have permits will have a reserved space with either their permit number or their license plate number on them so we can verify that the car parked in that area matches their permit or their plate number and we're going to mark them off. And if people park in you know, the designated spot, they're going to get ticketed, or they're going to get towed."
Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop
This week's Book Picks come from owner of Bennington Bookshop, Phil Lewis.
State lawmakers join fight against embattled Central Warehouse in Albany
State, county and city officials were outside Albany's crumbling Central Warehouse Monday morning calling for the enactment of three bills that have passed both houses of the state legislature. Monday’s press conference was the latest chapter in the saga of the asbestos-laden, 11-story, 70,000-square foot Central Warehouse building downtown, which...
City proposes to add more areas to Court Square Urban Renewal Plan
After three years of work, a new blueprint has been drawn to guide development in a large area of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts. The Court Square Urban Renewal Plan, which was first created more than 50 years ago, has been updated to encompass a larger area. New additions are the Worthington...
Volunteers sought for 'civic engagement' working group
Getting more people involved in local government and civic affairs is the goal of a new temporary committee being created in Springfield, Massachusetts. Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman announced he plans to appoint a “Working Group on Civic Engagement.”. The members will be appointed by the end of...
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses updates to the ongoing war in Ukraine after Russia's invasion and its impact on international politics. They also discuss a recent poll showing most people believe the United States' best days are behind it and more. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University...
Disappointment voiced over likely delay of pedestrian safety project
Permanent changes to make it safer for pedestrians to cross a busy street in front of a busy public building in Springfield, Massachusetts will be delayed. Citing the need to gather more traffic data once school reopens, Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said changes planed for lower State Street in front of the Springfield Central Library will likely be pushed back to the spring of 2023.
Concern voiced that urban renewal plan changes could lead to gentrification
The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts held a public hearing Monday on a new urban renewal plan. Several owners of downtown property testified that they feared the Springfield Redevelopment Authority could use its powers of eminent domain to clear out their small businesses for some mega-project if the proposed amendment to the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan is adopted.
HVCC to comply with SUNY COVID-19 vaccine policy
After announcing last week that it would not require COVID-19 vaccinations for in-person students this fall, Hudson Valley Community College has reversed course. In a statement Monday, the college in Troy said it had initially relaxed its COVID policy to remove a “barrier” for students, but college President Roger Ramsammy now says allowing vaccination to be optional is “not feasible at this time.”
