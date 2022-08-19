ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
manchesterinklink.com

BOSC okays $15 an hour measure and 3-4-12 plan

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved a pair of long discussed proposals that may potentially have a significant impact on the Manchester School District. Following a presentation from Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis, the BOSC first approved a plan...
manchesterinklink.com

Ransdell named as new Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent

MANCHESTER – On Monday night, the Board of School Committee approved the hiring of a longtime Manchester School District administrator, Forrest Ransdell, as Assistant Superintendent, Operations. Ransdell has spent more than 30 years in public education, working first as a classroom teacher before transitioning to leadership roles. Since coming...
manchesterinklink.com

Chappell welcomed as ninth Head of School at Derryfield School

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Derryfield School officially welcomed its new Head of School, Andrew Chappell. Hired in March, Chappell began his new role at Derryfield in July serving as Assistant Headmaster of Programs for Roxbury Latin School in Massachusetts. Chappell began that position in 2020 after serving a variety of positions over his 24-year tenure with Roxbury Latin.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
