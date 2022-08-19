Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
BOSC okays $15 an hour measure and 3-4-12 plan
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved a pair of long discussed proposals that may potentially have a significant impact on the Manchester School District. Following a presentation from Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis, the BOSC first approved a plan...
manchesterinklink.com
Ransdell named as new Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent
MANCHESTER – On Monday night, the Board of School Committee approved the hiring of a longtime Manchester School District administrator, Forrest Ransdell, as Assistant Superintendent, Operations. Ransdell has spent more than 30 years in public education, working first as a classroom teacher before transitioning to leadership roles. Since coming...
manchesterinklink.com
Chappell welcomed as ninth Head of School at Derryfield School
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Derryfield School officially welcomed its new Head of School, Andrew Chappell. Hired in March, Chappell began his new role at Derryfield in July serving as Assistant Headmaster of Programs for Roxbury Latin School in Massachusetts. Chappell began that position in 2020 after serving a variety of positions over his 24-year tenure with Roxbury Latin.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury To Lose Its Post Office? Fratalia Says It’s Possible, and Other Planning Board Takeaways
The Planning Board met last night, joined by new member Jonathan Ciampa. Ciampa was recently appointed to fill an open seat created by the resignation of Eric Ryder. In member committee reports, vice-chair Bob Fowler, who is the Planning Board representative on the North & Trahan School Reuse Committee, expressed frustration with the progress that group is making.
nhbr.com
16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million
In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community in Manchester, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history. Boston-based real...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
nhmagazine.com
Riding With Outlaws at Scenic RailRiders
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, notorious outlaws of the Old West, were known for their daring train robbery stick-ups. To the great annoyance of the Union Pacific Railroad owners, Butch and Sundance rode down their trains, hopped aboard, held up the passengers, and relieved the train’s safe of valuables. Today, I’m riding with the Butch and Sundance gang, but I’m also working for the owners of the rail line. How did I get into this quandary?
manchesterinklink.com
Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans
PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11. Military and veterans can receive a...
WBUR
'The worst I've seen': Dental practices struggle with staffing shortages
Dental practices are facing labor shortages that are delaying routine care for some patients, and the delays can stretch on for several months. The shortages are compounded by what dentists describe as higher-than-normal patient demand because of care that was deferred early in the pandemic. The shortages are affecting a...
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding
New Hampshire has lost 80 percent of its oysters in the past 30 years, and nearly as much eelgrass has disappeared. Kalle Matso is working to bring them back. In May, Matso became the director of the Piscataqua River Estuaries Partnership, a collection of scientists, university researchers, municipalities, and other stakeholders on a mission to […] The post New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
manchesterinklink.com
Former Hallsville crossing guard misses her post, hopes she can inspire others to hoist the big red STOP sign
– Marilyn Pettigrew loved being a crossing guard for students who needed safe passage to Hallsville Elementary School. Her time as a crossing guard ended due to shoulder surgery in 2018, but she would do it again in a heartbeat, if she could. “With the school year starting soon I...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Love Manchester’ happening Sept 10: 5 churches, one big community-wide block party
MANCHESTER, NH – Mark your church social community block party calendar for Sept. 10. That’s when five local congregations will simultaneously host a “Love Manchester” community block party. Each church listed below will hosts a day of free food, youth activities, music, community services and more....
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Man Shot in New Hampshire Mall Parking Lot, Gets Himself to Urgent Care
A man shot in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park went to an urgent care on his own early Monday evening. Salem Police said they responded to reports that people were leaving the parking lot in vehicles and on foot after shots were fired in a parking lot around 6 p.m. At the same time, a 911 caller reported a man walking into an urgent care on Stiles Road with gunshot wounds a mile away from the mall.
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
Haverhill Police Accuse 31-Year-Old Haverhill Man of Tire Slashing Spree in Bradford
A 31-year-old Haverhill man was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on charges he slashed the tires of at least 29 of his neighbors’ cars a little more than a week ago. Haverhill Police said as many as 46 vehicles were damaged over several days. Michael M. McLaughlin, of 3...
