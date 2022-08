Aldis Hodge will take flight as Hawkman in the upcoming DC Comics film “Black Adam” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But can he battle Jalen Rose’s rapid-fire questions?

Find out which which superhero inspired him growing up — “Batman got me in the game” — and who he’d like to act alongside next. It’s a tossup between Don Cheadle and Gary Oldman.

Find out more in this episode of “ Gone in 60 Seconds .”