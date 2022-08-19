ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen's club

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
Lincoln County marriage licenses

Corey Gifford, 35, North Platte and Tiffany Hutto, 29, North Platte. Zachary Wagner, 28, North Platte and Aspen Weigel, 23, North Platte. Daniel Dailey, 36 North Platte and Tara Plunk, 36, North Platte. Patrick Cure, 24, North Platte and Cathrynn Horacek, 25, North Platte. Enner Gonzalez, 28, North Platte and...
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
Paws-itive Partners hosts annual Purrfect Pasta Dinner

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Paws-itive Partners Humane Society's annual Purrfect Pasta Dinner fundraiser returns Friday, August 26, after a two-year cancellation because of the pandemic. This year's dinner will be held at Venue 304 at 304 East Fifth Street, across the street from North Platte Community Playhouse. Doors open at 5:00 pm. Purrfect Pasta Dinner is open to the public, and admission is a free-will donation. Everyone is invited to attend.
