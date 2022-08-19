Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
Nebraska troopers discover meth, fentanyl hidden in foam statues
According to NSP, troopers arrested two people last week after finding the substances stuffed inside foam statues at an I-80 rest stop in Cozad.
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 people from California after finding more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 80 last week, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Aug. 18, around 3 p.m., a trooper made contact with...
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office participating in national DUI enforcement campaign
From August 19th through September 5th, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. More Deputies will be patrolling and watching for impaired and dangerous drivers on Lincoln County Roadways. This overtime enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of...
Lincoln County marriage licenses
Corey Gifford, 35, North Platte and Tiffany Hutto, 29, North Platte. Zachary Wagner, 28, North Platte and Aspen Weigel, 23, North Platte. Daniel Dailey, 36 North Platte and Tara Plunk, 36, North Platte. Patrick Cure, 24, North Platte and Cathrynn Horacek, 25, North Platte. Enner Gonzalez, 28, North Platte and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
Business funding available through KC Youth Entrepreneurship Competition
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Entries are now being accepted for the Keith County Youth Entrepreneurship Competition. The contest provides high school students in Keith County with an opportunity to receive funding for new or existing businesses. Students in ninth through 12th grades, as of the 2022-23 school year, are eligible to compete....
Post Podcast: North Platte Chamber President, CEO Gary Person on growth in North Platte, Lincoln County
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by North Platte Area Chamber and DEVCO CEO/President Gary Person to talk about the work the community is doing on recreation upgrades and growth within the city and county.
North Platte Community College adds 3 clubs for students
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Students at North Platte Community College have three new clubs to join this semester. The college’s board of governors approved The Shield at their meeting last week. Minds Matter and Light Company were accepted earlier in the summer. The Shield. The Shield is a pep band open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Community College cuts ribbon on College Drive
Representatives from North Platte Community College join city officials in cutting the ribbon on College Drive Wednesday afternoon in North Platte. The new roadway links the NPCC South Campus to U.S. Highway 83. In addition to providing enhanced visibility of the campus from the highway, the new road is a...
Post Podcast: Mayor Brandon Kelliher City Council meeting recap for Aug. 16
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Mayor Brandon Kelliher to recaps the Aug. 16 City Council Meeting. They talk about the petition for proposed recreation upgrades and a lot more.
Paws-itive Partners hosts annual Purrfect Pasta Dinner
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Paws-itive Partners Humane Society's annual Purrfect Pasta Dinner fundraiser returns Friday, August 26, after a two-year cancellation because of the pandemic. This year's dinner will be held at Venue 304 at 304 East Fifth Street, across the street from North Platte Community Playhouse. Doors open at 5:00 pm. Purrfect Pasta Dinner is open to the public, and admission is a free-will donation. Everyone is invited to attend.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0