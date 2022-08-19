Read full article on original website
Opinion: While Washingtonins continue to wait, Idaho governor calls special session for major broad-based tax cuts
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out several states across the nation are on round two and three of tax cuts. While Washingtonians continue to wait for our leaders to prioritize tax relief, several states across the nation are on round two and three of tax cuts. For example, Idaho’s governor today called a special session for Sept. 1 to not only cut taxes again this year, but to also improve Idaho’s competitiveness by joining many other states in a move away from graduated income taxes. According to Governor Little’s press release, the special session will focus on:
Opinion: When confronted by WPC study on learning loss, OSPI changes the subject and attacks the messenger
Washington Policy Center Communications Director David Boze addresses accusations made by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. The last time the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) called WPC’s Center for Education Director Liv Finne (and WPC) “dishonest”, it was because Liv posted a blog claiming Superintendent Reykdal said he’s “trying to cancel [the] state assessment of student learning.” OSPI insisted they deserved a retraction despite Superintendent Reykdal giving a TVW-televised presentation to the state ed board in which he said he was seeking to “exit” the state assessment of student learning.
