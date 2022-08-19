Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out several states across the nation are on round two and three of tax cuts. While Washingtonians continue to wait for our leaders to prioritize tax relief, several states across the nation are on round two and three of tax cuts. For example, Idaho’s governor today called a special session for Sept. 1 to not only cut taxes again this year, but to also improve Idaho’s competitiveness by joining many other states in a move away from graduated income taxes. According to Governor Little’s press release, the special session will focus on:

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO