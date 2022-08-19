ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD cop tied to larger NYC crime spree

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities. In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. […]
PIX11

Teen missing from the Bronx for more than a week

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Shaquira Thomas said she sent her teen daughter, Nala, to live with her father in Texas, hoping the move would lead the 15 year old to a better group of friends. “She’s a very smart little girl,” Thomas told PIX11 News Tuesday, “but she’s not a street-smart girl.” Nala Diop Thomas […]
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
politicsny.com

Congratulations Salvatore Ingrassia for appointment CBP Port Director JFK Airport

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, JFK Airport GM Teresa Rizzuto, the U.S. Customs Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller (not shown) along with agency personnel and airport leaders attended Mr. Ingrassia’s Change of Command ceremony marking the official designation of his new position. One can sometimes forget how important the agency is to the security of the country. Mayor Adams reminded the audience of this critical duty and gave a moving speech on the significance of this federal law enforcement agency and congratulated the new Port Director and thanked the personnel who support this effort in the busiest international arrivals airport in the U.S.
politicsny.com

Veterans join battle over NYC carriage horses as pressure mounts on City Hall to outlaw the industry

United States Army veterans joined the fight over collapsed Midtown horse Ryder Wednesday, taking aim at the carriage horse industry for alleged animal neglect. As the exact whereabouts of the most famous New York City horse remains a mystery, more supporters of Ryder are coming forward and they are bringing more claims of abuse along with them.
politicsny.com

As struggles with increasing partisanship rise, one poll worker is fired Tuesday over ‘baby killer’ comment

While every street corner, establishment window and bus stop during election season is filled with political ads and “vote for me” reminders, voters expect their polling place and the 100 feet around it to be devoid of partisan politics. But at several Bronx polling locations, voters told the Bronx Times that city-appointed poll workers either tried to influence their vote for a particular candidate or created a hostile and partisan environment.
politicsny.com

Bronx early voting plummets, down 55% compared to June primary

With the election split into two summer primaries this year, the second round of early voting in the Bronx showed a steep drop in turnout, according to numbers released by the city Board of Elections Sunday night. Early voting for Tuesday’s primary, which ran from Aug. 13-21, showed final tallies...
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
Daily News

Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
Daily Voice

Manhattan Man Wins $1M Powerball Prize

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize. David Drumgold, of Manhattan, claimed his Powerball second prize for matching the first five numbers in the March 30 drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. The winning numbers drawn were: 03 07 21 31 37 Powerball...
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
