NYC Mayor Eric Adams, JFK Airport GM Teresa Rizzuto, the U.S. Customs Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller (not shown) along with agency personnel and airport leaders attended Mr. Ingrassia’s Change of Command ceremony marking the official designation of his new position. One can sometimes forget how important the agency is to the security of the country. Mayor Adams reminded the audience of this critical duty and gave a moving speech on the significance of this federal law enforcement agency and congratulated the new Port Director and thanked the personnel who support this effort in the busiest international arrivals airport in the U.S.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO