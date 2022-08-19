Read full article on original website
politicsny.com
Second opinions: ‘Save Maimonides’ effort draws passion and skepticism from Brooklyn residents
The battle over the future of Maimonides Medical Center was front and center at a town hall Monday evening attended by hundreds of Brooklynites even as the true intentions of the effort to “Save Maimonides” were called into question. Save Maimonides, which bills itself as a “grassroots effort...
Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD cop tied to larger NYC crime spree
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities. In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. […]
politicsny.com
Gustavo Rivera beat the Bronx Democratic machine on Tuesday night, but can their relationship be rebuilt?
Much of the political theater surrounding the tightly-contested primary for New York’s 33rd Senate — which runs from Riverdale to the Bronx Zoo — was the Bronx Democrats’ decision to endorse first-time candidate Miguelina Camilo over the entrenched incumbent Gustavo Rivera. As Tuesday’s lone competitive Bronx...
politicsny.com
State of the sweeps: Has NYC’s encampment crackdown made a dent in the homelessness crisis?
Nearly half a year into the New York City’s effort to clear homeless encampments and connect the unhoused with wraparound services, the debate swirls on whether the initiative is helping or hindering New York City’s most vulnerable. In March 2022, Mayor Eric Adams attempted to position himself as...
Teen missing from the Bronx for more than a week
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Shaquira Thomas said she sent her teen daughter, Nala, to live with her father in Texas, hoping the move would lead the 15 year old to a better group of friends. “She’s a very smart little girl,” Thomas told PIX11 News Tuesday, “but she’s not a street-smart girl.” Nala Diop Thomas […]
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
politicsny.com
Congratulations Salvatore Ingrassia for appointment CBP Port Director JFK Airport
NYC Mayor Eric Adams, JFK Airport GM Teresa Rizzuto, the U.S. Customs Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller (not shown) along with agency personnel and airport leaders attended Mr. Ingrassia’s Change of Command ceremony marking the official designation of his new position. One can sometimes forget how important the agency is to the security of the country. Mayor Adams reminded the audience of this critical duty and gave a moving speech on the significance of this federal law enforcement agency and congratulated the new Port Director and thanked the personnel who support this effort in the busiest international arrivals airport in the U.S.
politicsny.com
Veterans join battle over NYC carriage horses as pressure mounts on City Hall to outlaw the industry
United States Army veterans joined the fight over collapsed Midtown horse Ryder Wednesday, taking aim at the carriage horse industry for alleged animal neglect. As the exact whereabouts of the most famous New York City horse remains a mystery, more supporters of Ryder are coming forward and they are bringing more claims of abuse along with them.
politicsny.com
As struggles with increasing partisanship rise, one poll worker is fired Tuesday over ‘baby killer’ comment
While every street corner, establishment window and bus stop during election season is filled with political ads and “vote for me” reminders, voters expect their polling place and the 100 feet around it to be devoid of partisan politics. But at several Bronx polling locations, voters told the Bronx Times that city-appointed poll workers either tried to influence their vote for a particular candidate or created a hostile and partisan environment.
African diplomat, accused of Manhattan rape, released because he has full immunity
A United Nations diplomat assigned to South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has avoided a possible rape charge because he has full diplomatic immunity.
politicsny.com
Bronx early voting plummets, down 55% compared to June primary
With the election split into two summer primaries this year, the second round of early voting in the Bronx showed a steep drop in turnout, according to numbers released by the city Board of Elections Sunday night. Early voting for Tuesday’s primary, which ran from Aug. 13-21, showed final tallies...
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
politicsny.com
NYC uses $7M federal grant to plan more greenways in underserved communities
Mayor Eric Adams is targeting areas with a lack of good transportation and jobs for an expansion of the city’s greenway network, using $7.25 million in federal infrastructure funding to plan for the new bike paths. The grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and pays for...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Health & Mental Hygiene Employee, Ivy Woodburn, 65, Arrested
On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 0002 hours, the following 65-year-old female off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 6th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Ivy Woodburn. NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene. Charges:. DWI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says
A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
bronx.com
Francisco Bengochea, 19 & Fransys Ramirez, 25, Arrested For The Murder Of Melvin Urena, 19
On Saturday, July 02, 2022, at approximately 1332 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of E. 156th Street and Melrose Avenue, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 19-year-old male with two gunshot wounds; one...
New NYPD emergency gun rule could mean more concealed weapons around New York State
More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.
Manhattan Man Wins $1M Powerball Prize
A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize. David Drumgold, of Manhattan, claimed his Powerball second prize for matching the first five numbers in the March 30 drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. The winning numbers drawn were: 03 07 21 31 37 Powerball...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
