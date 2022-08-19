ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Human Remains Found In Butchertown Neighborhood

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in a wooded area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Semi hauling load of eggs overturns on NB I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
WHAS11

Bardstown hospital opens more kid-friendly emergency department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County hospital is making its emergency department more kid-friendly. Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky opened its renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room Monday. The WHAS Crusade for Children gave the hospital a nearly $22,000 grant to make the project a reality.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
WLKY.com

Woman's body pulled from Ohio River near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials pulled a body from the Ohio River near downtown on Friday. Watch video from the scene in the player above. According to Louisville Metro police, they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth Street and River Road after a body had been spotted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

