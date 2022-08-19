Read full article on original website
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
Man shot in his vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Monday morning while driving down I-265 by another driver, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. Officers located a...
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Outer Loop was Shelbyville police officer, spokesman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Outer Loop was an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department. A spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday morning that the officer was 50-year-old Thomas Elmore. A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department...
LMPD release name of woman in fatal hit-and-run that killed Officer Tom Elmore
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville Police Officer was killed in a hit-and-run while riding a motorcycle in Okolona and police say the woman who hit him fled the scene. 28-year-old Ashley Catlett was arrested Wednesday morning and identified as the driver of the car involved in the hit-and-run Tuesday morning.
Serial armed robber who escaped Metro Corrections federally sentenced
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man who robbed multiple banks and broke out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32, from Scottsburg, pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union and use of a firearm after...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
Human Remains Found In Butchertown Neighborhood
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in a wooded area.
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
Louisville high school cites students after finding stolen gun in backpack: JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Security found a stolen gun inside a backpack Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Seneca High School’s Principal Michael Guy told parents what happened. He said officials were told that a student might be in possession of a gun at...
Semi hauling load of eggs overturns on NB I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi hauling a load of eggs overturned on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana. The crash happened in a construction zone about 11 a.m. on Monday. Indiana State Police said on social media that northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near exit 7 for the messy cleanup. Pictures from the scene showed the roof of the trailer ripped open with crates of broken eggs on the roadway.
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
'It sounds like, to me, being a city is expensive'; East Louisville subdivision discusses becoming city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months now, unincorporated areas in Jefferson County have had the ability to become a small city; the bill allowing this passed the Kentucky legislature in March. Now, one big east end subdivision has started looking into what that would mean. Monday night, some Lake Forest...
Man shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning, dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning. The man was taken to University Hospital, but died from his injuries. LMPD said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Heck's Lane and 37th Street. LMPD blocked off...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
Bardstown hospital opens more kid-friendly emergency department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County hospital is making its emergency department more kid-friendly. Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky opened its renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room Monday. The WHAS Crusade for Children gave the hospital a nearly $22,000 grant to make the project a reality.
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center. Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved the body of an adult female from...
Woman's body pulled from Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials pulled a body from the Ohio River near downtown on Friday. Watch video from the scene in the player above. According to Louisville Metro police, they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth Street and River Road after a body had been spotted.
