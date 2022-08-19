Power 99's 'Rise + Grind' morning show partners with Mayfair community to give 300 backpacks

The Power 99 "Rise + Grind" morning show is partnering with the community to help provide 300 free backpacks in the Mayfair community of Philadelphia.

A group of five siblings was among the children who were able to receive backpacks on Friday.

"They're almost ready for school, but yeah, it's a good thing these kids could come out here," said their mother Nicky Ravenell.

The family attended the giveaway event at Mayfair Imports.

"It helps our pockets because we got five. Going to Walmart and all that, it's hard," said their father Will Hennie. "Having these book bag giveaways, it helps out a lot in the household."

In all, 300 book bags were given to families.

"Really good because you never know how many kids go without. And for me personally, from kindergarten to 12th, I always remember not having a pencil, so extra is always more," said Marqeeta Harris of Oxford Circle.

That's the focus of this collaboration between iHeartMedia Philadelphia, Power 99's "Rise + Grind" morning show and the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters union, which sponsored the event.

"Any person should always want to give back to the same community that they were raised in, that they work in and make their wages and take care of their family," said Joseph Lockley of the carpenters union.

"We know that a lot of children have challenging times right now, so why not give them the necessary components to go back to school?" said Mikey Dredd of Power 99.

They're also using this moment to help support Black-owned businesses.

"We are just trying to do our part and give back and bring attention so that they could get more business," said Roxy Romeo of Power 99.

"'Rise + Grind' morning show is always in the community. We in the streets, yo," said Muthaknows of Power 99.

Along with giving back before the school year, members of the carpenters union said they also have plenty of opportunities through job development programs.