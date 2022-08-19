ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois sending out income and property tax rebates next month

By John Clark
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will begin sending out income and property tax rebate checks to qualifying residents starting September 12th.

The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which Gov. Pritzker signed in April.

Single people who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax rebate payment of $50. Joint filers who earn less than $400,000 will receive a $100 check. To qualify, an individual must have been a resident of Illinois in 2021 and have filed their taxes.

Illinois ComEd customers to get refund

Homeowners will receive a property tax rebate payment of up to $300, if property taxes were paid in 2021 and the owner’s adjusted gross income is less than $250,000, or $500,000 for those filing jointly.

The payments will be made using the method used for your original tax refund, either check or direct deposit.

Comptroller Susanna Mendoza said the distribution of the checks could take up to 8 weeks.

Comments / 30

Cindy Mason
5d ago

We are taxed to death!! An insult rebate! I'm 79 yo and try to stay solvent! I don't mind paying MY share, but not others! slobs who live off us, people who have babies over and over for welfare money!

Reply(4)
28
Ashley Stewart
5d ago

Plop Plop Fizz Fizz Ohhh what a relief it is.... NOT! Soooo excited to put 30 bucks in the gas tank and buy 2 gallons of milk and some eggs 🙄🙄🙄

Reply
13
Henry Bowman
4d ago

if you live in Illinois, everyone needs to take the time to exercise your right to vote in November. If Illinois passes this "amendment ône" property taxes will raise as much as 2100$ a year! vote no in amendment ône show these politicians we don't want anymore taxation for political projects!

Reply
5
