Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton breakfast, brunch spot closes
A downtown Dayton restaurant serving breakfast and brunch on the weekends has closed, according to a post on Facebook. “The Sugar Guild will be closing. We will not open this weekend,” said a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Aug. 23. “This is both heartbreaking and unexpected. Not sure what the future holds, but we know it’s not over. TY (Thank you) Dayton.”
dayton.com
Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District
A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
dayton.com
Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives
After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business. “We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners
Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event. Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
WDTN
“What the Taco” Shares Their Shrimp & Chicken Tacos
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our new friend Cory joins us in the kitchen from “What the Taco” truck! He shares two of their sixty different rotating menu items. Don’t miss them this weekend (8/27) at Taco Fest in Austin Landing.
dayton.com
Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers for Oktoberfest
Volunteers are needed to participate in one of Dayton’s most popular fall festivals. Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest, slated Sept. 23-25, seeks volunteers for multiple duties including selling mugs and T-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, and staffing admission gates. “Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more...
dayton.com
Edible cookie dough shop teams up with Frost Factory to open Austin Landing location
Two local businesses are teaming up to bring a unique combination to Austin Landing in Miami Twp. Spoonful, an edible cookie dough shop, is partnering with The Frost Factory, a boozy and non-alcoholic slushy shop, to offer both treats in one space. “We’re super excited to be back in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton937.com
City of Dayton Announces Broadband Investment
Today, the City of Dayton announced it is making an investment of over $200,000 to begin breaking down the digital divide in Dayton neighborhoods. The initial project, a fiber inventory, is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money granted to the City in 2021.
dayton.com
Community survey names Delco Park among Kettering’s most popular parks
The City of Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts (PRCA) Department has published the results of this year’s community survey including a list of most popular parks and favorite amenities. The department asked the community about its overall satisfaction with services, communications, programs and amenities, among other aspects. Here...
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-TEAM: Huber Heights school officials use COVID relief funds for trips, nearly $500 dinner
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Schools said they received a total of $18.8 million dollars in federal COVID relief money. A new investigative report from the Dayton Daily News focuses on how the district spent $36,000 of that money. The DDN said the district spent the money on...
WDTN
“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
dayton.com
Kings Island seeking workers for Halloween Haunt
Mason amusement park Kings Island is seeking people to fill hundreds of positions for the fall. The employees will work during Halloween Haunt. Kings Island is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, where it plans to make hundred of on-the-spot offers for rides, entertainment, security, food and beverage, merchandise, games and other positions.
dayton.com
Courthouse Square: Next ‘piece of the puzzle’ for downtown Dayton transformation
Also, the property has been used for activities that officials say hurt downtown, like the Ku Klux Klan-affiliated hate group rally in 2019. “What we have today isn’t working,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is leading the new effort along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Courthouse Square is the heart of our economic center downtown and we need to do a better job leveraging this asset.”
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
RTA extending free weekend rides until 2023
The free rides apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services every Saturday and Sunday. There are also extended weekend hours of most routes running from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
dayton.com
How Kettering native Rob Dyrdek made it big starting with a Christmas skateboard
Rob Dyrdek, a skateboarding legend and venture capitalist, has continued to expand his popularity and business endeavors over the years. His growth to that fame started in Kettering. Growing up here , Dyrdek played baseball and soccer and tried karate. When he was 11, he got a skateboard for Christmas....
Comments / 0